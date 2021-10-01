Local Roundup: Union Springs tops Southern Cayuga in four sets

After dropping the first set, Union Springs volleyball recovered to beat Southern Cayuga 3-1 on Friday.

The Wolves claimed the final three sets 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18.

Kailey Kaley led the team in both aces (seven) and kills (eight). She also posted five assists and seven digs.

Ava Dennis also had seven kills, along with seven assists and 12 service points. Payton Gilbert had a team-high 10 assists with six kills, six digs and 12 service points.

Natalie Wright led the defense with 10 digs while also posting seven kills.

Union Springs improves to 6-3 overall and 6-2 in the IAC.

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles 7, Central Square 5: In an offensive thriller, the Lakers' Tylar Moss recorded three goals and four assists to keep his team undefeated.

Owen Cheney buried four goals. Nick Cerimeli added one assist, while Luke Renaud made four saves.

Five of Skaneateles' goals came in the first half.

Skaneateles (8-0) travels to Homer on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER