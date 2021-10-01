Local Roundup: Union Springs tops Southern Cayuga in four sets

After dropping the first set, Union Springs volleyball recovered to beat Southern Cayuga 3-1 on Friday.
The Wolves claimed the final three sets 25-20, 25-18 and 25-18.
Kailey Kaley led the team in both aces (seven) and kills (eight). She also posted five assists and seven digs.
Ava Dennis also had seven kills, along with seven assists and 12 service points. Payton Gilbert had a team-high 10 assists with six kills, six digs and 12 service points.
Natalie Wright led the defense with 10 digs while also posting seven kills.
Union Springs improves to 6-3 overall and 6-2 in the IAC.
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 7, Central Square 5: In an offensive thriller, the Lakers' Tylar Moss recorded three goals and four assists to keep his team undefeated.
Owen Cheney buried four goals. Nick Cerimeli added one assist, while Luke Renaud made four saves.
Five of Skaneateles' goals came in the first half.
Skaneateles (8-0) travels to Homer on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Moravia 5, Whitney Point 1: Lynnae Russell had two goals and two assists to push Moravia over .500 on the season.
Bethany Baran also tallied a pair of goals.
Madalaina Raymond added one goal and one assist. Abigail Myers made seven saves.
Moravia is now 6-5.
GOLF
Cortland 195, Auburn 229: Carter Mizro shot one-over 36 at Walden Oaks. Lucas Brown's 45, Evan Moore's 47, Aiden Tomandl's 48 and Noah Conley's 53 rounded out the scoring.
Auburn (8-7) plays its last match of the season on Monday in a rematch against Cortland.
Cazenovia 222, Jordan-Elbridge 267: Ben Weller was the co-medalist for the Eagles, scoring a 41 at Millstone Golf Course. Teammate Colin Jewsbury added a 42.
TENNIS
Auburn 4, West Genesee 3: Auburn squeaked one out against the Wildcats, winning three out of four doubles matches.
Erin Calkins was the lone singles winner, claiming third singles 7-5, 6-4.
Clare Diffin and Abigail Carr won first doubles 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Elizabeth Spin and Taylor Chadderdon took second doubles 7-6 (7-3), 4-3. Cara Vasile and Makayla Cottrell won third doubles 6-1, 6-0.
Auburn jumps to 12-1.
Manlius Pebble Hill 4, Jordan-Elbridge 2: Anisa Bort won first singles 6-2, 6-1. Amy Lin won third singles via forfeit.