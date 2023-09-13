Union Springs volleyball hosted rival Moravia on Tuesday, winning the match in four sets.

The Wolves took the first two frames 25-18 and 25-19. Moravia bounced back in the third 25-22, but Union Springs closed it out in the fourth 25-21.

Giavanna Scholz posted six kills and four aces, while Paitlyn Delaney also totaled six kills. Bella Tracy dropped in six aces and Hailey Jackson added eight assists and four aces.

Kylee Cooper had seven kills and two aces for Moravia.

Bishop Grimes 3, Cato-Meridian 0: The Blue Devils dropped the first two frames by the minimum four points in a tight match.

Cara Wilson and Caitlin Salmonsen both recorded four kills. Jocelyn Kolb had seven digs and Hannah Deacy recorded six assists.

CROSS COUNTRY

Moravia cross country hosted Southern Cayuga and Dryden in a tri-meet on Tuesday at Fillmore Golf Course.

The Blue Devils’ Olivia Genson was first in the girls race, finishing in 22:27. Natalie Torok came in ninth.

Westin Walker placed third in the boys race (22:54).

GIRLS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron 10, Whitney Point 0: Eight different players scored for the Wolves, including Gabby Scholz and Sarah Colgan who posted two apiece.

Kyla Wejko, Chloe Wilde, Hannah McHenry, Lily Casler, Amelia Schwarting and Brooke Brambley also found the back of the net. Gracie Chalupnicki had three assists.

FIELD HOCKEY

Marathon 2, Moravia 1: Moravia’s lone goal came late in the fourth quarter, as Maeve Green scored on an assist from Jordan Smith.

GOLF

Skaneateles 203, Cazenovia 218: Will Murphy carded a 39 for the Lakers, while Charlie Girzadas and Graham Bradley score 40s.

Skaneateles improves to 5-0.

FROM MONDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron 5, Whitney Point 1: Seniors Ebon Brown and George Fearon scored two goals apiece in the Wolves’ win. Fearon also had two assists, while Brown added one.

Asa Brown rounded out the scoring, while Ryan Luczyski chipped in an assist. Nick Anthony made three saves.

US/PB (3-0-1) travels to Lansing on Thursday.

Marathon 2, Moravia 0: Abram Wasileski made 28 saves in net for the Blue Devils. Both of the Olympians’ goals came in the first half.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, Cazenovia 1: In a rematch of last year’s Class C section championship, the Lakers jumped out to a two-set lead in an eventual win.

Ayla Pas’cal racked up 13 kills and four blocks. Ellie Walsh added 10 kills, six digs and four aces. Alyssa Franciamone posted 18 digs and Fish Delaney had 15 assists.

GOLF

Hannibal 209, Jordan-Elbridge 214: Caden Hearn had the Eagles’ low round at Millstone Golf Club with a 40. Noah Spilberg followed with a 41 while Emerson Derby and Jeffrey Stevens each carded 42s.