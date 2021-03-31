 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Union Springs volleyball sweeps Southern Cayuga
LOCAL ROUNDUP

  Updated
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

Union Springs volleyball swept Southern Cayuga on Tuesday by set scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-13. 

Ruth Jackson paced Union Springs with nine kills and six aces. Marrin Owens posted seven aces, eight assists and three kills. Aurora Lucas added seven assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Groton 5, Moravia 0: Abigail Myers had 11 saves for the Blue Devils on Wednesday.

Moravia next plays at Union Springs on Monday.

