Local Roundup: Union Springs wins tournament in Johnson City

Union Springs girls basketball has started its 2022-23 season on a strong note.

The Wolves defeated host Johnson City 64-60 in overtime on Saturday to capture the championship of the eighth annual Mark Woitach Tip Off tournament.

Tied at 52 at the end of regulation, Union Springs leaned on senior guard Kailey Kalet who scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the four-minute extra session.

Madison Kalet added a pair of free throws with two seconds left in overtime to seal the victory.

Payton Gilbert had 13 points and Danielle Waldron scored 11 for the Wolves.

"Biggest takeaway from this game was the stellar performance from Xavia Evener, Lilly Casler, Gabby Scholz, Ainsley Biter, Madison Kalet and Ella Johnson throughout a majority of the second and third quarters as foul trouble haunted the Lady Wolves," Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said in an email.

Union Springs (2-0) is home against Newfield on Friday.

Skaneateles 49, Moravia 36: The Lakers knocked off the Blue Devils in the championship of Homer's Jessica M. Beal Memorial tournament.

Maddy Ramsgard and Allie Michel co-led Skaneateles in scoring with 13 points apiece, while Bella Pietropaoli also reached double figures with 10.

Ramsgard was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, while Ayla Pas'cal made the all-tournament team.

Allison Kehoe recorded 13 points, two assists and two blocks for the Blue Devils, while Chloe Hanson added 11 points and six rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 61, Clinton 51: Jack Barrigar posted 24 points and Nolan Brunelle scored 19 for the Eagles in the win.

Brunelle knocked down five 3s in the second half that allowed J-E to pull away.

VOLLEYBALL

Port Byron 3, McGraw 0: The Panthers won with scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-19.

Jordan Cook finished with team-highs on both kills (10) and service points (12). Ally Michalski picked up 11 service points, seven aces, five digs and two kills. Katelyn Ware dished out 11 assists.

Port Byron is now 1-1.

FROM FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mynderse Academy 62, Union Springs 59: The Wolves led by four at halftime, but a third quarter malaise proved the difference.

Union Springs nearly forced overtime on Collin Park's 3-point attempt at the buzzer, but his shot went in and out.

Damon Brown led the team with 22 points and eight rebounds. Park totaled 17 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Johnson added 17 points and seven boards.

Union Springs (0-1) is off until Dec. 13, when the Wolves travel to Groton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles 57, Homer 41: In the first round of the Homer tournament, Maddy Ramsgard racked up 21 points for the Lakers while Ayla Pas'cal figured in with 19.

Ramsgard's night included three 3s.

Jordan-Elbridge 56, APW 18: In a rout, the Eagles captured their first win of the season.

After APW scored nine points in the opening quarter, J-E held the visitors to nine points the remaining three quarters.

Erin LaVancha led the team in scoring with 14 points, Ava Hildebrant scored 13, Abigail Ahern had 10 and Riley Crawford added eight.

J-E (1-1) plays at Weedsport on Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn competed in the Mohawk Valley Kickoff Meet at Utica University, with the boys finishing second out of 24 teams while the girls came in sixth out of 23 schools.

Dustin Swartwood won the shot put (50-3.5) and the weight throw (60-0), already meeting the necessary mark for state qualifiers.

Jerry Czyz, Keegan Brady, Elliot Hickman and Chris Howard won the 4x800m relay (8:47.61) and also qualified for State Quals.

Czyz added a second-place result in the long jump (19-10.75).

The highlight for the girls was Reese DeRosa, who qualified for sectionals with her leap of 4-8.