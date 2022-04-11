Local Roundup: Walawender throws no-hitter, Union Springs sweeps doubleheder

Union Springs hurler Dustin Walawender threw a no-hitter in the second half of a doubleheader on Monday as the Wolves swept Marathon.

Walawender struck out seven batters in Union Springs' 16-0 win over the Olympians. His outing was the second complete game of the day — Nick Weaver did the same in the Wolves' first game, an 18-3 win.

Aaron Johnson had three hits in Game 2 to complete the sweep, while Evan Gable, Mike Ward, Jack Walters and Ebon Brown all had multi-hit games.

Weaver had eight Ks in the first game and helped his own cause with a three-hit performance. Johnson also had three hits.

Union Springs improves to 5-0 on the season.

Auburn 18, Oswego 1: The Maroons scored 10 runs in the third inning en route to the blowout victory.

Lead-off hitter Kevin Dolan went 3-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs and a walk. Two of his hits were doubles.

Lucas West (three runs, two RBIs, two walks), Jason Irwin (three runs, two RBIs, walk, double), Noah Morrison (run, walk, two RBIs) and Colin Buchanan (two runs, RBI) all had multi-hit games. Owen Birchard added two runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Cooper Polcovich pitched the first 3 1/3 innings and held the Buccaneers to one hit and one run. He struck out six and walked four. Joe Herrick struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Auburn (1-0) faces Oswego again Tuesday morning at Falcon Park.

Moravia 13, Southern Cayuga 1: The Blue Devils scored three runs in each of the first two innings in the win.

Eli Landis (three runs, one RBI), Andrew Tillotson (two RBIs) and Matt Gasner (run, RBI) all had multi-hit games for Moravia. Brandon Brotherton and Aiden Kelly (three RBIs) each had two-baggers.

Kelly also earned the win on the bump, pitching three innings of hitless ball. He struck out nine and issued two walks. Noah Corbett pitched two innings in relief and struck out four batters.

Isaac Brozon (run) and Ryne Shelton had base hits for the Chiefs.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 10, Marathon 1: Hailey Smith pitched a one-hitter that included 11 strikeouts and two walks.

On offense, Katelyn Herrling and Danielle Waldron both had two hits and two RBIs.

Union Springs (2-0) hosts Moravia on Wednesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 10, Geneva 6: The Lakers trailed by three after the first quarter, but outscored Geneva 8-1 in the second half to win it.

Grayson Brunelle (three assists), Ethan Hunt (two assists) and Colin Morrissey had hat tricks for Skaneateles. Sean Kerwick had the remaining tally.

Charlie Carboarao had two assists. Dominick Caraccio added one assist. Luke Renaud made 10 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 25, Oswego 2: The Maroons bounced back from a difficult two-game stretch to get back in the win column.

Nat Long recorded six goals and three assists, Kate Izzo posted four goals and two assists, and Danielle Swietoniowski figured in with three goals and three assists.

Libby leader (two assists), Ella Bouley (assist), Alex Vitale and Talia Axton (assist) also had multi-goal games. Nora Solomon (assist), Grace Breeze, Adalyn Bouley, and Mary Gasper rounded out the scoring.

Berkley Brown made six saves in net.

Auburn (2-2) is home against Jamesville-DeWitt on Wednesday.

FROM SATURDAY

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 19, Holland Patent 7: Wade Brunelle (six assists) and Wyatt Mullin led the Eagles with five goals apiece. Wyatt Werth had four goals and three assists, and Nixon Karcz added three goals and three assists.

Nick Long (two assists) and Jayden Castaldo (one assist) rounded out the scoring.

Austin Brunelle made eight saves and did not allow a goal, while Kolin Humberstone added three saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

West Genesee 14, Auburn 1: Danielle Swietoniowski had the Maroons' lone goal with Ella Bouley assisting on the play. Berkley Brown had four goals in goal and Caroline Smith had eight draw controls.

