Four strong innings from starting pitcher Jack Walters propelled Union Springs baseball to a 9-2 win over Skaneateles on Wednesday at Wells College.

The Wolves totaled 10 hits to support the righty Walters.

Union Springs went ahead by two runs in the opening inning, then built its lead to 7-0 by the end of the fourth.

Dustin Walawender went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. He posted two triples.

Walters supported his own cause with a double, RBI and walk. Lead-off hitter Aaron Johnson recorded three hits, including a triple, and four runs.

In his four innings, Walters struck out three and held the Lakers to two hits, three walks and one run.

Nate Shattuck had two hits and an RBI for the Lakers.

The Wolves are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, first against Trumansburg followed by a contest with Unatego. Skaneateles plays Utica Proctor on Friday at OCC.

FROM TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Moravia 4, Tully 3: Eli Landis’ two-out single scored Hunter Boynton as the Blue Devils beat the Black Knights in walk-off fashion.

Landis finished 3-for-5 from the lead-off spot. Dillon Palmer added two hits, while Robert Balk recorded a triple.

Starting pitcher Luke Landis went five strong, holding Tully to one earned run (two total) in five innings. He struck out nine batters while allowing four hits and two walks. Aiden Kelly earned the win with two solid innings of relief. Kelly struck out four and gave up one unearned run.

LaFayette 10, Moravia 7: The Blue Devils fell behind 9-1 after three innings. While Moravia managed two runs in the fourth and four in the sixth, the comeback effort stalled.

Eli Landis (two runs, two steals), Luke Landis (steal), Hunter Boynton (two runs, three steals) and Robert Balk (run, RBI) all posted two-hit games. Noah Corbett added one hit and two RBIs.

Moravia plays in Cortland’s Partigianoni Tournament on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Auburn 11, Barberton (Ohio) 4: Lead-off hitter Cayleigh Currier finished 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a triple. Kaitlyn Catalone also had two hits, two RBIs and a run.

Madison Lowe pitched six innings, racked up 13 strikeouts and limited the opposing offense to two hits and one earned run. Lowe also had a triple, two runs and two RBIs as a hitter.

Langley (Virginia) 13, Auburn 1: Kaitlyn Catalone, Madison Lowe, Grace Hoey and Rylee Catalfano (RBI) all recorded singles for the Maroons.

BOYS LACROSSE

Ithaca 7, Auburn 3: The Maroons fell behind by four in the opening quarter, and that was ultimately the difference.

Luke Mizro scored two while Rocco Villano added a tally. Jack Rivoli made seven saves in goal.

Auburn (0-3) travels to Liverpool on Saturday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga finished a season sweep of Columbia-Greene on Tuesday as the Spartans held off a late Twins’ comeback in the opener for a 10-6 win, then scored 10 first-inning runs in a 20-1 win in the second game. Cayuga is now 15-3 on the season and 11-1 in Region III.

The Spartans scored six runs in the first three innings of the opener, with Mike Norton’s single driving in Phil Messina in the first and Alex Gaudet driving in Luke Ough in the second. Ough and Juan Perez drove-in runs in the third, and Brandon Hoftijzer’s two-RBI single made it 9-1 in the sixth.

Connor McMahon earned the win, allowing one earned run in five innings and striking out five. Norton, Messina and Tyler Korsky each had two hits, Ough scored three times and Messina and Gaudet scored twice apiece.

In the second game, Cayuga scored 10 runs in the first inning to take control, including four on Norton’s grand slam. The Spartans drew 14 walks and pushed across two runs in the second inning and five more in the third. On the mound Cayuga’s pitchers held the Twins to only three hits while striking out seven.

Eleven Spartans scored, with Korsky, Gaudet and Ough scoring three runs each. Norton scored twice and had four RBI, and Perry Chetney and Roy Glaum each had three RBI.

Cayuga is back at Falcon Park on Saturday for a doubleheader against SUNY Adirondack. First pitch is scheduled for noon.