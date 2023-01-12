Local Roundup: Weedsport, Auburn bowling teams earn sweeps

Weedsport’s boys and girls bowling teams each earned 7-0 sweeps in a home match against Chittenango on Thursday.

Ethan Reitema had the highest series and single game for the boys team. He rolled a 205 in his third game for a total of 552. Jacob Blaylock added a 533, Aidan Kolb scored a 475 and Kaiden Eipp figured in with a 474.

For the girls, Keegan Montreal rolled a 167 in her third round en route to a team-high 388. Abby Bizzozero added a 372 and Deanna Gilner bowled a 361.

Auburn 7, Oswego 0 (boys); Auburn 7, Oswego 0 (girls): Eric Barski led the Maroons with a 703 (241, 247, 215), while Lucas McConnell’s 649 and Jack Sliwka’s 607 also helped Auburn pull off a sweep.

Top scorers for the girls match were Marissa Capone (485), Abbey Bragger (407) and Grace Ryan (401).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 55, Fowler 39: Auburn held the Falcons to only five points in the fourth quarter to pull off the win.

Three players reached double digits in scoring. Tony Borges led the team with 15 points, DeSean Strachan had 14 points and Jack Tumber chipped in 12. Ryan Dann also contributed nine, including a 3 in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.

Borges also hauled in 10 rebounds, while Strachan picked up five assists.

"Tremendous defensive effort by the Maroons, especially Jack Tumber and Seany Strachan in the top of the zone," Auburn coach Jim Marsh said.

The Maroons have now won four games in a row to bring their season record to 8-3. Auburn is home against state-ranked Ballston Spa on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 73, Fabius-Pompey 23: Port Byron stormed out to a 43-14 lead at halftime, improving their record to 8-5.

Abby McKay paced all scorers with 32 points, while Lexi Elliott had 12 and Sadie White scored 11.

Port Byron is home against Weedsport on Saturday.

Weedsport 62, APW 26: Kayla Flask put up 25 points, including three 3s, in the Warriors' win. Mallory Brown figured in with 12 points and Morgan Flask added 10.

Weedsport (8-2) plays at Port Byron on Saturday.

Cato-Meridian 53, Pulaski 31: Kaydence Morrissette finished with 17 points and Julia Wilson had 16 for the Blue Devils.

VOLLEYBALL

Faith Heritage 3, Weedsport 0: Olivia Quinn posted four kills, Emma Stephens had five digs and three aces, and Isabel Guerrette added nine assists and three digs.