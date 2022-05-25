Local Roundup: Weedsport, Auburn golfers compete at state qualifier

Weedsport senior Wyatt LaForce shot a 87 and missed the cut by six shots in the state boys golf qualifier at Skenandoa CC on Wednesday. It was good for a top 30 finish in the field of 100+ players.

Eighth-grader Braden Wood carded a 105. LaForce and Wood also earned first-team all league honors.

Jack Lowery earned second-team all-league.

Auburn

Junior Carter Mizro carded an 85 to miss the cut by four strokes.

FROM TUESDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

Section IV Class D championships: Union Springs came away with a pair of champions, while the girls team placed sixth out of 24 competing schools.

In the 400m dash, Kailey Kalet took first place with a time of 59.41 seconds.

Payton Gilbert had the winning throw in the shot put, with a distance of 30-10.5.

Kalet also came in third in the shot put, while Gilbert was third in the discus.

Other place finishers included Sarah Colgan (fourth in the 1500m run) and Beth McHenry (sixth in the 800m run).

The boys' 400m relay team of Jru White, Sam Richardson, Ryan Luczyski and Amad Haight came in sixth.

BASEBALL

Section III Class B tournament

Skaneateles 7, Lowville 3: James Musso pitched a complete game and struck out 11 as the Lakers advanced to the section quarterfinals.

Emil Sander was the offensive leader with a pair of hits and three RBIs. Cooper Purdy (two runs) and Patrick Herr also had two-hit games.

The sixth-seeded Lakers will face No. 3 Westhill on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Section III Class B tournament

Skaneateles 4, Holland Patent 0: Laci Gaidis tossed a one-hit shutout for the Lakers, which included six strikeouts.

Ayla Pascal (run, RBI), Gaidis and Natalie Yokom (RBI) recorded two hits apiece.

Skaneateles moves on to face South Jefferson in the next round.

APW 2, Jordan-Elbridge 1: In a game that lasted 11 innings, the Eagles were felled by the Rebels’ late run.

J-E took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but APW tied it in the top of the third. Seven scoreless innings ensued, until the Rebels scored the game’s third run in the 11th.

Jordan-Elbridge was held to four hits by APW pitcher Christa Koagel.

On the other side, Eagles hurler Alexis Delfavero went all 11 innings and struck out 19 batters while walking one. Of the two runs allowed, only one was earned.

Jordan-Elbridge finishes 16-3.

Section III Class C tournament

Utica Notre Dame 8, Port Byron 7: The top-seeded Panthers led by a run after five innings, but the Jugglers struck for three in the top of the seventh to take a two-run lead.

Port Byron inched within a run, but ran out of outs.

Both teams finished with 12 hits.

Port Byron ends the season 18-2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section III Class D tournament

Skaneateles 18, General Brown 3: The Lakers showed off a balanced scoring attack, as 11 different players tallied at least one goal in the win.

Anasofia Cirincione led the way with three scores. Bella Brogan, Kelsey Rutledge, Kathryn Morrissey, Julia O’Connor and Ava Logan all scored twice.

Skaneateles (14-3) will play Westhill in the semifinals on Thursday.

BOYS LACROSSE

LaFayette/Onondaga 17, Skaneateles 15: For the third straight season, the Lakers were eliminated by the Lancers despite being the higher seed.

Colin Morrissey and Jack Weeks each recorded four goals, while Sean Kerwick posted three along with two assists.

Luke Renaud made 14 saves.

Skaneateles finishes 12-6.

GOLF

Auburn

Girls sectionals were held at Kanon Valley GC with 99 Section III players competing. Sophomore Finley Hogan shot a 104 to finish in 29th place and senior Maia Guzalak carded a 111 to finish in 49th. Neither made the cut to compete in states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0