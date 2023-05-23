Weedsport baseball overcame a four-run deficit in the second inning to beat South Lewis and advance to the next round of sectionals.

Down 4-2, the Warriors plated eight runs in the third inning to seize the lead.

Andrew Seward went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Antonio Tortorello (run, two RBIs) and James Renner (three runs) had two-hit games. Patrick Whitman added a double and an RBI.

Nico Giacolone earned the win with seven innings. He struck out nine batters and walked one. All four runs against were unearned.

Weedsport (15-4) will host Westmoreland on Thursday in the Section III, Class C quarterfinals.

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 15, Herkimer 0: The Panthers blasted their opening round opponent, as Nikki Namisniak finished 5-for-5 with three runs, a triple and six RBIs. Mackenzie McDowell added four hits, three runs and two RBIs, while Jenna Jump had three hits, two runs, a triple and RBI.

Port Byron plays Thursday in the section quarterfinals.

FROM MONDAY

Thomas A. Edison 7, Moravia 3: Pitcher Aiden Kelly held TAE to two hits in 5 1/3 innings, but Moravia couldn’t overcome a four-run sixth inning in the Section IV, Class C quarterfinals.

Robert Balk had two hits and a run, while Eli Landis and Luke Landis both tripled. Eli Landis added a run and RBI.

Kelly finished with eight strikeouts on the mound.

Moravia finishes 11-8.

GOLF

IAC Tournament: Union Springs placed second in leagues at Soaring Eagles Golf Club. Luke Parker finished second overall with a 79 and Michael Culver was third with an 80. Rounding out the scores were Joey Sylvester’s 90 and Alex Church’s 99.