Down by a run midway through the game, Weedsport baseball scored three apiece in the sixth and seventh innings to beat Union Springs in the Cayuga County tournament final on Saturday.

The victory ensures Weedsport’s second straight county tournament championship.

The Warriors shut out Southern Cayuga in the first round on April 22 to reach the final.

Andrew Seward boosted the offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. He scored four runs and stole three bases.

Mike LoMascolo (two RBIs), Tony LoMascolo (RBI, two walks) and Brayden Mitchell (run, walk, two RBIs) also posted hits.

Nico Giacolone battled through seven innings. He limited the Wolves to four hits with five runs (three earned) against.

Aaron Johnson had a multi-hit game for Union Springs, with two runs and an RBI. Dustin Walawender had two RBIs, and Shane Perkins added a hit and run.

Johnson also stole three bases.

Jack Walters took a tough-luck defeat, after throwing six innings. Only one of the eight runs with Walters on the mound were earned.

Weedsport (8-3) has won six of its last seven games. The Warriors face Jordan-Elbridge on Monday.

Union Springs also plays Monday, at home against Newfield.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Westhill 10, Auburn 8: The Maroons fell behind by four in the first half and couldn’t complete the comeback.

Caroline Smith totaled five goals. Nat Long, Mary Gasper and Grace Breeze (two assists) also scored.

Holly Indelicato made four saves in the cage.

Auburn (7-5) plays at Fulton on Wednesday.