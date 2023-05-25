Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Weedsport baseball has advanced to the section semifinals.

The Warriors, seeded fourth in the Section III, Class C tournament, knocked off No. 5 Westmoreland 9-2 on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Westmoreland opened the scoring in the top of the first inning, but Weedsport answered in its first at-bats with three scores.

The Warriors tacked on more runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings in a blowout win.

Leadoff hitter Mike LoMascolo finished 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. Antonio Tortorello went 2-for-3 with a double, run and three RBIs. Andrew Seward had two hits and a run scored, while Tony LoMascolo had a hit, run, and two RBIs.

Seward earned the win on the mound with seven stellar innings. He struck out nine batters and scattered eight hits.

Weedsport (16-4) will play top-seeded Bishop Ludden on Saturday. The Gaelic Knights won the teams’ only meeting of the year, 10-2, back on April 14.

SOFTBALL

Elmira Notre Dame 13, Union Springs 1: The Wolves bow out in the Section IV, Class C semifinals.

Hailee Smith had Union Springs’ lone RBI, while Gracie Chalupnicki had a triple and Danielle Waldron added a single.

Union Springs finishes 17-3.

FROM WEDNESDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

Section IV, Class C championships: Moravia placed sixth in the girls division and eighth among boys teams in Newark Valley.

The Blue Devils’ Westin Walker was the lone champion, finishing first in the boys 400m (52.31).

Moravia had several other athletes place. Cece Stryker (girls 400m) and Olivia Genson (girls 3000m) both placed second in their respective events. Bebe Balk was third in the girls shot put. Kyler Proper was third in the boys 100m dash, and set a new school record (23.15) in the boys 200m dash. Joe Baylor was third in the boys high jump. Seth Parker placed third in the boys discus.

Moravia will compete in Section IV’s State Qualifier next week.