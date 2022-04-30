Local Roundup: Weedsport baseball shuts out Port Byron to win county title

Through two meetings this season, little has separated baseball rivals Weedsport and Port Byron.

Only two runs, in fact. And both of those runs belonged to the Warriors, who were able to to slip by the Panthers 1-0 on Saturday in Port Byron in the Cayuga County tournament championship.

Weedsport's one-run victory comes only eight days after beating the Panthers by the same score on the same field. The previous game was for the benefit of league standings, while the latest provides county bragging rights.

The major difference between the two games is the timing of the runs. Weedsport began the first meeting with a run in the top of the first inning and the teams were scoreless the rest of the way.

This time around, it took eight innings to decide a winner. Port Byron freshman pitcher Connor Usowski carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. He was outdueled, however, by Warriors hurler Peyton Newton.

Newton used 107 pitches to get through eight innings and strike out 15 Panthers batters. He scattered five hits and issued no walks.

Usowski was nearly as dominant, as he racked up 12 Ks and limited Weedsport to two hits and three walks. Andrew Seward ruined Usowski's no-hit bid as he led off the seventh inning with a single. Weedsport was unable to push across the winning run, however, as Seward was caught trying to steal second base.

The Panthers' defense ensured an eighth inning, but Weedsport wouldn't be denied a second time.

Newton began the bottom of the eighth with a single and was replaced by pinch runner Brayden Mitchell.

James Renner's sacrifice bunt allowed Mitchell to advance to scoring position. Patrick Whitman then put a ball in play, which allowed Mitchell to come home for the winning run.

Drew Nolan finished 2-for-3 for the Panthers.

Weedsport (6-1) travels to Mater Dei on Monday, then hosts Cato-Meridian on Tuesday. Port Byron (3-5) also plays Monday at Onondaga.

Union Springs 18, Southern Cayuga 1: In the Cayuga County tournament consolation, Wolves pitchers Mike Ward and Shane Perkins combined to hold the Chiefs to a single run while striking out five.

Union Springs pounded out 18 hits at the plate, with Nick Weaver, Owen Kime, Aaron Johnson and Jack Walters dropping in three apiece.

SOFTBALL

Weedsport 10, Southern Cayuga 4: Trinity Davis struck out 11 Chiefs batters as the Warriors won the consolation game of the Cayuga County tournament.

Davis added a three-run homer in the fifth inning and finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Morgan Flask (RBI), Riah Davis (double, two RBIs) and Christina Jackson (double) all posted two hits. Deanna Jackson added three RBIs.

Weedsport (6-3) hosts Skaneateles at home on Monday. Southern Cayuga (6-5) also plays Monday against Whitney Point.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Herkimer 3, Cayuga 0; Herkimer 4, Cayuga 3 (10 innings): The Spartans' 13-game winning streak was snapped by the nationally-ranked Generals at Falcon Park.

Herkimer took an early 2-0 lead with a first-inning homer in Game 1 and added insurance in the fourth. Cayuga placed runners in scoring position in two different innings, but was unable to bring any home. Hazel Martinez and Tyler Korsky both hit 2-for-3.

Luke Ough's RBI single provided CCC a 1-0 lead in the second inning of Game 2. The Generals tied it in the third, and the 1-1 score remained until the top of the ninth inning when Herkimer scored twice.

Down to their final outs, Cayuga loaded the bases and Alex Wurster hit a line drive to the right field corner that scored a pair of runs. A potential third run, which would've won the game, was denied as Ough was thrown out at home.

Herkimer scored again in the top of the 10th, but this time CCC was unable to counter.

Starter Will Coleman allowed only one run in four innings, while Leroy Glaum pitched four scoreless innings in relief.

The Spartans will play Herkimer again Sunday on the road.

FROM FRIDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

Trumansburg Invitational: Moravia's Olivia Genson (girls 1500m run), Jordan Smith (girls high jump) and Abram Wasileski (boys high jump) all placed third in their respective event.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 18, Syracuse City 4: Danielle Swietoniowski exploded for 10 points in a six-goal, four-assist performance. Nat Long was next among the high scorers with four tallies. Caroline Smith had three goals and an assist, along with 16 draw controls. Libby Leader added two scores. Nora Solomon (four assists), Grace Breeze and Talia Axton rounded out the scoring.

Auburn plays at Central Square on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0