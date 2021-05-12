Local Roundup: Weedsport baseball shuts out rival Port Byron

Weedsport baseball scored three runs in the first inning and another in the second en route to a 4-0 shutout win against Port Byron on Wednesday.
The two teams combined for only five hits.
Peyton Newton pitched six shutout innings. He struck out eight while allowing only two hits. He didn't walk any batters.
Parker McBride had two of those hits for the Warriors, while Newton had the other. Antonio Tortorello scored twice, while Andrew Seward and McBride scored once.
Drew Nolan and Connor Usowski had one hit apiece for the Panthers.
Moravia 9, Newark Valley 8: Three runs in the sixth inning were enough to push the Blue Devils to another win. AJ Lawton totaled three hits, scored two runs and had one RBI. Tanner Jones (run, RBI) and Luke Landis (run, RBI) also posted multi-hit games.
SOFTBALL
Union Springs 20, Groton 4: Hailee Smith earned her third win in a row from the circle, scattering six hits while striking out nine. She also went 3-for-4 from the plate with a double, triple and three RBIs. Danielle Waldron added two hits and scored five runs.
Union Springs (3-0) hosts Marathon on Thursday.
Port Byron 10, Tully 6: Hannah Jones struck out nine batters across seven innings, while only walking two. Nicole Namisniak had two hits, including a home run, with four RBIs. Jordan Cook posted three hits and two RBIs. Sadie White scored four runs.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Cato-Meridian 77, Port Byron 48: The Blue Devils won all three relays en route to a win over the Panthers.
Jack Lamson, Merrit Cox, Jordan Green and Eli Haga completed the 4x800m relay in 9;41.3. Preston Sharp, Gavin Bartholomew, Justin Baldwin and Konar Witkowski finished the 4x100m relay in 50.3 seconds. Witkowski, Haga, Greene and Cox won the 4x400m relay in 4:03.9.
Witkowski also won the 110m hurdles (19.4). Greene took first in the 1600m run (57.3), Baldwin took first in the 400m hurdles (1:14), and Sharp placed first in the 200m dash (26.0). In the field, Bartholomew had the best shot put (37-3.75), Sharp won the long jump (16-7) and Cox had the top high jump (5-6).
Winners for Port Byron included Austin Davies in the 100m dash (11.9), Trevor Davies in the 800m run (2:22), Ryan Teabo ranked first in the 3200m run (11:18), Anthony Feocco won the discus (83-3), and Lucas Short ranked first in the triple jump (35-2).
Weedsport 80, Syracuse Academy of Science 46: Troy Brown posted the winning time in the 100m dash (11.7) and 400m dash (55.7), while also capturing victories in the long jump (17-10.5) and high jump (5-11). Landon Kepple won the 1600m run (5:06) and the 400m hurdles (78.6). Forrest Nguyen posted the top time in the 3200m run (12:28). Zac Tratt recorded the best shot put (30-7) and discus (80-7). Tim Cherry had the top height in the pole vault (7-0).
Weedsport is now 2-0.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Cato-Meridian 100, Port Byron 16: The Blue Devils won each event. Grace Cady placed first in the 3000m run (13:54), the 1500m run (5:50.1) and the 800m run (2:39.5). Ariana Proper was the winner in the high jump (4-0), the 400m run (1:49.5) and the 200m dash (29.5). Kyleigh Walton was the winner in the 100m hurdles (19.4), the long jump (13-1) and the triple jump (29-7). Other individual winners included Chelsea Dennison in the 100m dash (14.2), Julia Wilson in the 400m hurdles (1:21.2), Hannah Janes in the shot put (27-9), and Alyssa Cole in the discus (72-8.5).
Walton, Proper, Cole and Dennison took first in the 4x100m relay (57.3). Anna Muhlmickel, Janes, Caitlyn Short and Dennison were the winners in the 4x400m relay (5:21).
Weedsport 82, Syracuse Academy of Science 28: Mariah Quigley won both the 100m hurdles (16.4) and 400m hurdles (70.8). Suzie Nemec took first in the 100m dash (14.0), Allison House won the 1500m run (6:29), Elena Amodei was first in the 400m dash (77.0). Sarah Carroll placed first in the 800m run (3:09), and Olivia Snodgrass had the top time in the 3000m run (14:54).
House also had the top triple jump (24-8.5), while Nemec won both the shot put (26-6) and discus (86-0).
Olivia Quinn, Nemec, Quigley and Carroll were winners in the 4x100m relay (58.4).
Weedsport is 3-0.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Auburn 67, Central Square 63: Ziere Morris was the winner in the 100m dash (11.9). Jimmy Vasile ranked first in the 1600m run (4:56). James Cuddy claimed the 3200m run (10;54). Isaiah Lovell-Rose had the best high jump (5-10). Dustin Swartwood threw the farthest shot put (43-8) and discus (105-4). Chris Howard was the winner in the 800m run (2:13.3).
Vasile, Keegan Brady, Cuddy and Connor Gasper took first place in the 3200m relay (9:35). Cuddy, Jerry Czyz, Howard and Miles Baroody served as the winning 1600m relay team (3:52).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Central Square 85, Auburn 51: Bryn Whitman placed first in the 100m dash (14.3) and tossed the longest discus throw (98-3). Mary Alice Pineau had the top time in the 1500m run (5:13). Kyleen Brady was the winner in the 3000m run (10:46). Analicia Scoggins posted the best distance in the triple jump (28-4).
In the 3200m relay, Brady, Bethany Lorenzo, Scoggins and Chloe Picciano crossed the finish line first (11:10).
GOLF
Union Springs 185, Marathon 195: Facing the Olympians at Maple Hill Golf Course, the Wolves were led by medalist Luke Parker, who shot a 42. Joey Sylvester’s 49, as well as 49s from Andrew Salls and Michael Culver, rounded out Union Springs’ top scores.
Union Springs (2-1) travel to Whitney Point on Thursday.
Dryden 195, Moravia 225: Kyler Adams scored 51 while Travis Johnson posted a 56 for Moravia.
Moravia travels to Marathon on May 18.
BASEBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 13, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 4: The Eagles were propelled by an eight-run fourth inning. Keegan Ferris (one run, three RBIs) and Dominic Rinaldo (two runs, three RBIs) both registered multi-hit games. Jordan Kuhn hit a double, scored one run, walked once and recorded two RBIs. Jonathan Salmonsen (two runs, one walk) and Keegan Gannon (three runs, two walks) chipped in with hits.
Ferris earned the win on the mound behind 5 2/3 solid innings. He allowed four hits and three walks while punching out nine batters.
BOYS LACROSSE
Chittenango 13, Jordan-Elbridge 12: Wade Brunelle recorded six goals and one assist, while Caleb Decola scored three goals with two assists for the Eagles. Nick Long, Nixon Karcz and Griffin Lafluer also scored. In the cage, Austin Brunelle racked up 15 saves.
Homer 11, Skaneateles 8: Colin Morrissey and Grayson Brunelle both buried three goals, while Sean Kerwich had the remaining two. Ryan Willard was credited with five assists. Luke Renaud made four saves.
FROM MONDAY
GOLF
Marathon 199, Moravia 222: Leading the Blue Devils at Fillmore Golf Course was Travis Johnson’s 49.