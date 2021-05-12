Local Roundup: Weedsport baseball shuts out rival Port Byron

Weedsport baseball scored three runs in the first inning and another in the second en route to a 4-0 shutout win against Port Byron on Wednesday.

The two teams combined for only five hits.

Peyton Newton pitched six shutout innings. He struck out eight while allowing only two hits. He didn't walk any batters.

Parker McBride had two of those hits for the Warriors, while Newton had the other. Antonio Tortorello scored twice, while Andrew Seward and McBride scored once.

Drew Nolan and Connor Usowski had one hit apiece for the Panthers.

Moravia 9, Newark Valley 8: Three runs in the sixth inning were enough to push the Blue Devils to another win. AJ Lawton totaled three hits, scored two runs and had one RBI. Tanner Jones (run, RBI) and Luke Landis (run, RBI) also posted multi-hit games.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 20, Groton 4: Hailee Smith earned her third win in a row from the circle, scattering six hits while striking out nine. She also went 3-for-4 from the plate with a double, triple and three RBIs. Danielle Waldron added two hits and scored five runs.

Union Springs (3-0) hosts Marathon on Thursday.