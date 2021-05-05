Local Roundup: Weedsport baseball tops Pulaski in extra innings

Parker McBride had the game-winning hit as Weedsport baseball defeated Pulaski 6-5 in extra innings on Wednesday.

With Tony LoMascolo on base, McBride came up in the eighth inning to delivered a single to score the winning run.

McBride finished 3-for-5 with a run of his own. Buck Hickey (RBI), Peyton Newton (run, double) and Ashton Benedict (run, RBI) all posted two-hit games. Andrew Seward (run), Joe Guy (run, two walks) and Donovan Dennis (walk) all added one hit. Robert Chirco chipped in with an RBI.

Newton earned a no-decision on the mound, pitching seven innings while allowing four earned runs. He struck out three and walked two. McBride pitched one inning of relief to pick up the win.

Port Byron 21, Cato-Meridian 5: Eighth-grader Connor Usowski picked up his first varsity win on the mound in a five-inning game. Eli Jarabek went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, four runs, a double and a triple. Justin Morgenthaler was a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBIs, four runs, a double and a triple. Brandon Relfe hit a home run, scored another run and picked up a pair of RBIs. Gabriel Rhodes went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Usowski helped his own case with a pair of hits, including a double.

Port Byron improves to 1-1.