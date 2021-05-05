Local Roundup: Weedsport baseball tops Pulaski in extra innings

Parker McBride had the game-winning hit as Weedsport baseball defeated Pulaski 6-5 in extra innings on Wednesday.
With Tony LoMascolo on base, McBride came up in the eighth inning to delivered a single to score the winning run.
McBride finished 3-for-5 with a run of his own. Buck Hickey (RBI), Peyton Newton (run, double) and Ashton Benedict (run, RBI) all posted two-hit games. Andrew Seward (run), Joe Guy (run, two walks) and Donovan Dennis (walk) all added one hit. Robert Chirco chipped in with an RBI.
Newton earned a no-decision on the mound, pitching seven innings while allowing four earned runs. He struck out three and walked two. McBride pitched one inning of relief to pick up the win.
Port Byron 21, Cato-Meridian 5: Eighth-grader Connor Usowski picked up his first varsity win on the mound in a five-inning game. Eli Jarabek went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, four runs, a double and a triple. Justin Morgenthaler was a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBIs, four runs, a double and a triple. Brandon Relfe hit a home run, scored another run and picked up a pair of RBIs. Gabriel Rhodes went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Usowski helped his own case with a pair of hits, including a double.
Port Byron improves to 1-1.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Cato-Meridian 84, Weedsport 55: Winners for Cato-Meridian included Konar Witkowski in the 100m hurdles (20.6) and 200m dash (25.2), Merritt Cox in the 400m dash (1:03.10), Jordan Greene in the 800m run (2:27), Preston Sharp in the triple jump (32-5), and Gavin Bartholomew in the shot put (36-6) and discus throw (93-10.75).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Weedsport 73, Cato-Meridian 64: For the Blue Devils, Grace Cady took first in the 800m run (2:46) and 3000m run (13:22), Ariana Proper was the winner in the 200m dash (30.6), Kyleigh Walton finished first in the long jump (12-7.5) and triple jump (26-10), Hannah Janes had the best shot put (29-7) and Julia Wilson won the pole vault (6-0).
GOLF
Manlius Pebble Hill 221, Weedsport 315: Wyatt LaForce carded a 47 for the Warriors. Lauren DeJohn's 61 and Bella Guerrette's 67 rounded out Weedsport's top scores.
The Warriors host Marcellus on Friday.
FROM TUESDAY
GOLF
Southern Cayuga 182, Marathon 201: Jackson Otis and Brandon Vanacore both carded 41s as the Chiefs picked up a win at Maple Hill Golf Course. Jack McCarty was next with a 49, while Sam Perez rounded out the top rounds with a 51.
Southern Cayuga (2-0) faces Union Springs on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Skaneateles 15, APW 0: Senior Lexie Cottrill completed her first career shutout, striking out eight batters while walking only one.
Skaneateles (1-1) hosts Hannibal on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Skaneateles 15, Fayetteville-Manlius 6: Maggie Newton buried six goals and added one assist to pace the Lakers, while Kathryn Morrissey recorded two goals and was credited with five assists. Julia O'Connor (assist), Rachel Hackler also finished with two tallies apiece. Bella Brogan (assist) rounded out the scoring, and Lilly Marquardt chipped in with an assist.
Evans made 12 saves in the net.
Marcellus 21, Jordan-Elbridge 7: Gabrielle Gunnip recorded six goals for the Eagles, while Brooke Tanner rounded out the scoring with one goal and one assist. Gabrielle Skotniski made 13 saves in goal.
J-E (1-2) faces Mexico on Thursday.
TENNIS
Union Springs 3, Watkins Glen 2: The Wolves won a pair of singles matches (4-6, 6-1, 6-4; 6-0, 6-1), and a doubles match (6-2, 6-2).