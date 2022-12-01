Local Roundup: Weedsport basketball tops Onondaga in opener

Weedsport boys basketball opened its winter 2022-23 season with a victory over Onondaga, 55-42, on its home court Thursday night.

The Warriors were led by Isaiah Richardson's 15-point night. Lucio Cole figured in with 11 points and Troy Brown added nine.

The difference between the two teams came in the first quarter, when Weedsport stormed out to an 11-5 lead. After tightly-contested second and third quarters, the Warriors were able to pull away with a 16-10 advantage in the fourth.

Weedsport (1-0) plays at Mynderse Academy on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 51, Trumansburg 32: The Chiefs’ Charli Bennett barely missed a triple-double in the season opener, as she compiled 25 points, nine rebounds and nine steals.

Circe Perez helped the cause with nine points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Southern Cayuga (1-0) plays at Groton next Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Faith Heritage 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors were swept on scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-11.

Makayla Foltz led Weedsport in both kills (four) and digs (three). Isabel Guerrette was credited with 10 assists and two aces.

BOWLING

Auburn (boys) 7, Liverpool 0; Liverpool 7, Auburn (girls) 0: The Maroons won all seven points on the boys side, posting a team total of 2,989 points.

Jack Sliwka had a three-game series of 647 to lead Auburn, followed by Dominic Capone who bowled a 629. Sliwka’s single-game score of 248 was also a match-best.

Marissa Capone rolled a 524 for the girls, while Katrina Stack added a 481.

Waverly 4, Union Springs/Port Byron (boys) 0; Waverly 4, Union Springs/Port Byron (girls) 0: The Wolves suffered a pair of defeats at the hands of the Wolverines.

Matthew Kustyn had the high score of 501 for the boys. For the girls, Colleen Jump scored a 579, Jenna Jump posted a 519 and Caroline Smead chipped in with a 507.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Erie 94, Cayuga 62: Shaheem Sanders and Justin Lawrence each finished the game with 12 points for CCC. Sanders added a team-high nine rebounds. Lawrence grabbed eight boards. Anthony Jubray added 11 points and Zamar Ashford finished with eight.

The Spartans (2-5) return to action this Saturday at Genesee Community College.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron took all four points in a sweep over Elmira Notre Dame at Starlite Lanes

Matthew Howell led the boys team with a score of 568, while Colleen Jump rolled a 523 for the girls.

HOCKEY

Cicero-North Syracuse 11, Auburn 1: Jack Pineau scored the Maroons’ lone goal on the power play in the first period. Aiden Tomandl was credited with an assist.

AJ Murphy started the game in goal and made 13 saves, while Mason Jones stopped 12 shots in relief.

Auburn (0-2) hosts Whitesboro on Friday at Casey Park.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Onondaga 44, Jordan-Elbridge 42: The Eagles fell behind by nine in the first quarter, and despite outscoring Onondaga in each of the final three quarters were unable to complete the comeback.

Abigail Ahern led J-E’s scorers with 14 points, while also contributing four rebounds and four steals. Erin Lavancha scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Haley Root picked up nine points with six steals. Riley Crawford posted a team-high 10 rebounds.