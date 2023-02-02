In one of its final tune-ups of the regular season, Weedsport girls basketball took down rival Port Byron 78-44 on Thursday night.

With the win, the Warriors swept the season series against the Panthers. The teams have played three times this season, starting with the consolation game of the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament, followed by two OHSL league games.

The teams were separated by 12 points at halftime, but Weedsport put the game away by holding Port Byron to 18 total points in the second half.

Kayla Flask led the Warriors' scoring effort with 21 points, which included four 3-pointers. Keegan McNabb (15 points) and Morgan Flask (14 points) also reached double figures. Mallory Brown added eight.

Maria Burns was the Panthers' leading point-getter with 21. Abby McKay added eight, while going 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Weedsport (14-4) wraps up the regular season with Jordan-Elbridge on Tuesday and Cato-Meridian next Thursday. Port Byron (10-8) plays at Moravia on Saturday and at Pulaski on Tuesday.

Southern Cayuga 46, Spencer-Van Etten 41: The Chiefs obtained their 12th win of the season, behind 21 points from Charli Bennett and 14 points from Ellie Brozon.

Bennett added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Circe Perez contributed six points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Southern Cayuga (12-4) hosts Marathon on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 86, Spencer-Van Etten 54: Brandon Vanacore broke the Chiefs' school record for points with 45, as Southern Cayuga dispatched SVE.

Isaac Brozon added 16 while Nathan Thurston contributed nine points and 10 assists.

Southern Cayuga's previous record-holder for points in a single game was Vince Stevens with 44.

VOLLEYBALL

Weedsport 3, Port Byron 0: The Warriors swept the Panthers with sets of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-15.

Olivia Quinn and Makayla Foltz co-led the team with seven kills apiece.

Quinn added five aces.

Jamie Cady chipped in five digs, while Isabel Guerrette posted 18 assists.

SWIMMING

Weedsport 99, Pulaski 64: The Warriors claimed first place in all 11 events.

Brayden Mitchell won the 200 free (2:06.65) and the 100 breaststroke (1:20.52). Ayden Moffitt was first in the 200 IM (2:46.64) and the 100 backstroke (1:22.92). Nolan Carner claimed the 50 free (23.39) and the 100 free (51.81). Robert Quigley (1:08.52 in the 100 butterfly) and Jasmine Nguyen (7:08.85 in the 500 free) also nabbed victories.

Carner, Moffitt, Quigley and Nguyen teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (2:08.71). Avery Tomandl, Quigley, Amber Cole and Mitchell took first in the 200 free relay (1:58.70). Mitchell, Nguyen, Tomandl and Makenzie Crytzer-Shurant wrapped up the meet by winning the 400 free relay (4:47.88).

FROM WEDNESDAY

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 69, Jefferson 56: The Spartans led throughout in their victory over the Cannoneers. CCC took an early 15-point advantage and led by seven at halftime.

While Jefferson trimmed the deficit to two on multiple occasions, CCC never relinquished the advantage.

Shaheem Sanders dominated with 25 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks. Kareem Sanders added 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. Anthony Todd chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds, which included six straight points in the second half when the game was still in the balance.

CCC (7-12) hosts Clinton on Saturday and North Country on Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 3 p.m.

Gallery: Weedsport routs Port Byron in girls basketball