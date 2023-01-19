Local Roundup: Weedsport bowlers capture sweep over Bishop Grimes

Weedsport captured a pair of wins in a bowling match against Bishop Grimes at Rainbow Lanes on Thursday.

The Warriors’ boys team pulled off a 7-0 sweep, while the girls won 5-2.

Ethan Reitema pulled off the highest series (587) and top round (216) in the boys’ win. Jacob Blaylock rolled a 553 that included a 201 in his third game, while Jordan Guy had a 508.

Abby Bizzozero rolled a 454 for the girls, starting with a 196 in her first game. Other contributors included Keegan Montreal’s 368, Lily Komarisky’s 347 and Deanna Gilner’s 309.

Weedsport returns to action next Wednesday, Jan. 25 as the Warriors travel to Green Acres Bowling Alley to face APW.

Auburn 7, Syracuse City 0 (boys); Auburn 7, Syracuse City 0 (girls): Eric Barski narrowly had the Maroons’ best performance, rolling a 651 to edge teammate Lucas McConnell’s 647.

McConnell had the top single game, rolling a 244 in his second round. Barski’s afternoon included rounds of 237 and 225. Caleb Pidlypchak added a 541 and Aiden Starratt bowled a 520 for the Maroons.

In the girls match, Marissa Capone scored a 446 (158, 160, 128) and Abbey Bragger totaled 410 (132, 153, 125).

Auburn bowls again on Friday against Cortland.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 69, Spencer Van-Etten 31: Aiden Kelly paced all scorers with 21 points. Joe Baylor was next with 15, while Kyler Adams contributed five points and nine assists.

Moravia (11-1) plays at Odessa-Montour on Saturday afternoon.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 49, Groton 30: The Chiefs nabbed their 10th win of the season behind Charli Bennett’s double-double.

Bennett totaled 24 points with 15 rebounds.

Emily Prince added 10 points.

Southern Cayuga (10-2) travels to Newfield on Friday.

Weedsport 64, Fabius-Pompey 8: The Warriors held their opponent scoreless in the second quarter and took a 35-2 lead into halftime in the win.

Morgan Flask led all scorers with 18 points, Mallory Brown contributed 12 points, and Keegan McNabb and Colleen O’Neil had 10 apiece.

Weedsport (11-2) currently has the top record among Section III’s Class C schools. The Warriors look to win their sixth in a row when they travel to Lyons on Saturday. Lyons is currently ranked No. 20 in the state in Class C.

Jordan-Elbridge 55, Tully 27: Ava Hildebrant had 19 points and Abbie Ahern added 11 as the Eagles improved to 11-4.

Jordan-Elbridge is off until next Thursday when the Eagles travel to Port Byron.

WRESTLING

Newark Valley 66, Moravia 12: Hunter Boynton (118) beat his opponent with a pin 3:01 into the match, while Nicholas Plue (145) also recorded a win via fall in 1:27.

The Blue Devils compete in the IAC championships on Saturday in Waverly.

FROM WEDNESDAY

WRESTLING

Moravia 34, Groton 16: Jakob Volles scored the Blue Devils’ lone decision, winning his 110-pound match over the Indians’ Josh Batzer by major decision 20-7.

Iziah Walters (126), Cole Cuddeback (138), Nicholas Plue (145), Devin McCall (152) and Logan Wells (160) all claimed victories via forfeit.