Local Roundup: Weedsport boys basketball outlasts Cato-Meridian

Weedsport boys basketball outlasted Cato-Meridian in a 69-57 victory on Wednesday.

The Warriors stormed out to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and were ahead by 27 points at halftime.

While the Blue Devils scored 27 points in the fourth quarter alone, it was too little too late.

Landon Kepple recorded 16 points and had two 3s for Weedsport, while Jack Lowery contributed 12 points and Antonio Tortorello had nine.

Justin Baldwin had a game-high 25 points for Cato-Meridian and Tristian Lee added 16.

Weedsport improves to 10-1, while Cato-Meridian drops to 7-6.

Faith Heritage 51, Port Byron 41: Tyler Merkley led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points, and Eli Jarabek was next in like with 10. Kody Kurtz chipped in nine points and Matt Laird grabbed 10 rebounds.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron took all four possible points in both boys and girls matches against Elmira Notre Dame.

Brandon Young rolled a 540, James Casbarro had a 494 and Matthew Howell bowled a 478 for the Wolves boys.

On the girls side, Jenna Jump scored a 588, Colleen Jump recorded a 523, Bethany Jump finished with a 519 and Jamilyn Casbarro posted a 508.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 48, Tompkins-Cortland 34: The Spartans won their second consecutive game, holding the Panthers to only 12 points in the second half.

“We played terrific defense in the third and fourth quarters, and Lexie Cottrill and Evelyn Valdez really helped us control the boards,” said CCC coach Jim Alberici. “We played hard, just like we always do, and it’s great to see that pay off with the win.”

Elisabeth Waterman led the team with 23 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Tori Mandel had 13 points and eight rebounds. Lexie Cottrill and Evelyn Valdez controlled the boards with 14 rebounds apiece.

CCC travels to Onondaga on Saturday.

FROM TUESDAY

HOCKEY

Whitesboro 5, Auburn 3: The Maroons led 3-1 entering the third period, but the Warriors tallied four goals in the third period to win it.

Jack Chapman recorded two goals and one assist, while Evan Moore had the other score for Auburn. Aiden Tomandl posted two assists and Elise Clifford added a helper.

Jackson Siddall made 27 saves.

Skaneateles 7, CBA 0: Skaneateles stormed out to a four-goal lead in the first period, and that was too much for the Brothers to overcome.

Garrett Krieger scored a hat trick and added one assist on a four-point evening.

Carter Corbett, Henry Major (assist), Colin Morrissey and Luke Renaud (two assists) were the other goal scorers. Jack Torrey posted two assists. Jack Buff, Sean Kerwick, Curran McGowan each had one.

Chad Lowe earned the win, making 16 saves.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron took on one of its biggest rivals on Tuesday at Starlite Lanes. The Wolves' girls team was able to win two games, losing the last by a tight margin of 11 pins. Jenna Jump scored a 545, Jamilyn Casbarro rolled a 530, Jada Kimball had a 499 (including a series of 208) and Colleen Jump scored a 478.

The boys took one out of four possible points. Dylan Howell led the way, bowling a 585 that included a single game of 224. Brandon Young followed with a 532 and Matthew Howell scored a 497 (221).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 59, Onondaga 33: Morgan Flask had a team-high 14 points, Mariah Quigley and Sarah Carroll both posted 11, Frannie Milton chipped in 10 and Lauren DeJohn figured in with eight.

Weedsport is now 9-2. The Warriors host Port Byron on Thursday.

WRESTLING

Baldwinsville 51, Auburn 9: Mike Boyhan won by pin at 102 pounds over B'ville's Cameron McMonagle. Brad Boyhan took an 8-3 decision over Olusegen Gbengbe at 138 pounds.

