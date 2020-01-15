Local Roundup: Weedsport boys basketball remains unbeaten, defeating old adversary Tully

Twelve different players scored at least a point for Weedsport boys basketball in an 82-35 win over Tully on Wednesday.

Josh O’Connor was the only Warrior to reach double digits, finishing with 16 points. Aidan Mabbett and Jake Brown both recorded nine, and Kelin DeJohn and Tommy Sickler both finished with eight.

Weedsport remains unbeaten on the season. The Warriors (11-0) head to Fabius-Pompey on Friday.

LaFayette 51, Port Byron 31: Kody Kurtz scored 19 points to lead the Panthers.

SWIMMING

West Genesee 93 ½, Auburn 76 ½: Riley Fitzgerald won the 200 freestyle (2:06.66), Joshua Whiting came in first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.64), and Michael Villano won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.01).

In the 200 medley relay, Whiting, Villano, Ethan Hickman and Connor McMillan took first, finishing in 1:56.40. Collin Ringwood, Hickman, Fitzgerald and Whiting completed the 400 freestyle relay in 4:06.26 for first.

VOLLEYBALL