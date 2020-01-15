Local Roundup: Weedsport boys basketball remains unbeaten, defeating old adversary Tully

Twelve different players scored at least a point for Weedsport boys basketball in an 82-35 win over Tully on Wednesday.
Josh O’Connor was the only Warrior to reach double digits, finishing with 16 points. Aidan Mabbett and Jake Brown both recorded nine, and Kelin DeJohn and Tommy Sickler both finished with eight.
Weedsport remains unbeaten on the season. The Warriors (11-0) head to Fabius-Pompey on Friday.
LaFayette 51, Port Byron 31: Kody Kurtz scored 19 points to lead the Panthers.
SWIMMING
West Genesee 93 ½, Auburn 76 ½: Riley Fitzgerald won the 200 freestyle (2:06.66), Joshua Whiting came in first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.64), and Michael Villano won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.01).
In the 200 medley relay, Whiting, Villano, Ethan Hickman and Connor McMillan took first, finishing in 1:56.40. Collin Ringwood, Hickman, Fitzgerald and Whiting completed the 400 freestyle relay in 4:06.26 for first.
VOLLEYBALL
Chittenango 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors were downed 25-10, 25-18, and 25-14. Taylor Hunter had two aces, two assists, and four digs. Alexa Edersheim posted nine digs on defense.
FROM TUESDAY
ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 5, Whitesboro 0: Cole Heintz and Charlie Russell both scored a pair of goals, while Jack Henry posted one goal and two assists, as the Lakers remained perfect on the season.
Jacob French, Drew Henderson, Garrett Krieger, Charlie Major and Brendan Powers all earned an assist. Chad Lowe made 14 saves for the shutout.
Skaneateles (10-0-1) hosts Oswego on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron 3, Weedsport 0: The Panthers won via sets of 25-10, 26-24, and 25-11.
Leading Port Byron was Rileigh Gray with five aces, two kills and 12 assists. Miranda Aldrich added five kills, two aces and four digs. Cassie Nolte and Sophie Redmond both pitched in with four kills.
For Weedsport, Trinity Davis filled the stat sheet with three aces, four assists, three kills, three digs and two blocks. Sydney Manchester had a team-high four kills. Taylor Hunter posted six digs and four assists.
Port Byron (7-6) hosts Pulaski on Thursday.