Local Roundup: Weedsport boys basketball shuts down Pulaski

Weedsport boys basketball submitted one of its best defensive efforts of the season on Wednesday, beating Pulaski 62-41.

The 41 points allowed matches a season-low for the Warriors, who held Pulaski to single figures in each of the first three quarters.

Ryan Adams was the only player from either team to reach double figures, as he finished with 17 points. Twelve different players recorded a basket for Weedsport, with Lucio Cole's seven next on the list.

Weedsport (8-2) plays at Jordan-Elbridge on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 42, Spencer-Van Etten 30: Allison Kehoe and Jordan Smith had 10 points apiece for the Blue Devils, while Caroline Wasileski had eight and Jessalyn Jones chipped in seven.

Moravia, currently ranked No. 22 in Class C in New York, hosts Newfield on Friday.

WRESTLING

Moravia 48, Whitney Point 30: Hunter Boynton (118) win by pin in 2:54, Iziah Walters (126) won on a pin in 0:52, and Nick Plue (145) had a pin in 1:13.

Cole Cuddeback, Ethan DeHart, Carter Smith, Seth Parker and Gavin Wells all won via forfeit.

Moravia travels to Groton next Wednesday.

Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA 65, Auburn 11: Brady Maneri won by technical fall 19-3 at 102 pounds, and Mike Boyhan picked up a third period pin (4:46) at 118 pounds.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 62, Trumansburg 43: The Wolves built a 40-15 lead by halftime and cruised to their sixth victory of the season.

Collin Park exploded for 32 points and 15 rebounds for the double-double, while Damon Brown contributed 19 points and eight assists.

Aaron Johnson also had a double-double, picking up 10 points with 10 assists.

Union Springs (6-3) travels to Windsor next Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 92, Pulaski 51: Abby McKay went off for 39 points to go with 11 rebounds in the Panthers’ blowout win.

McKay finished 14-for-24 from the field and hit 11 of her 14 free throw attempts. She’s now averaging over 21 points per game on the season.

Sadie White added 24 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists, while Lexi Elliott contributed 19 points and six rebounds. Elliott knocked down four 3s.

Port Byron (7-5) plays at Fabius-Pompey on Thursday.

Auburn 61, Oswego 43: Leah Middleton picked up 23 points with five assists, Peyton Maneri scored 19 points and seven assists, Lexi Alberici knocked down a pair of 3s and had 12 rebounds, and Kylie Guarino added six points and nine rebounds for the Maroons.

Auburn is now 7-2.

Jordan-Elbridge 62, APW 25: Two players had double-doubles as the Eagles cruised to the win.

Abbie Ahern picked up 13 points with 10 assists, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Erin LaVancha recorded 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Ava Hildebrant was the leading scorer with 16 points and seven rebounds, to go with four steals and three assists.

Weedsport 49, Cato-Meridian 28: The Warriors held a two-point lead after the first quarter, but were able to pull away for a comfortable win.

Morgan Flask nabbed a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Kayla Flask had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Mallory Brown added eight points and seven rebounds.

Kaylee LaPrease was the Blue Devils’ scoring leader with eight points.

Weedsport (7-2) plays at APW on Thursday, while Cato-Meridian (5-3) hosts Pulaski.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 4, Cortland-Homer 1: The Lakers earned a crucial win on the road to seize the division lead.

Andrew Gaglione was involved in all four goals, finishing with two goals and two assists. Henry Major (goal, assist) and Kaden Rutledge (two assists) had multi-point nights. Jack Torrey rounded out the scoring.

Chad Lowe made 22 saves in net, and also contributed to the offense with an assist. The goaltender now has five points in his varsity career.

Skaneateles (9-3) plays at CBA-JD on Thursday.

CBA-JD 4, Auburn 0: Mason Jones came up with 32 saves for the Maroons. Auburn plays at Whitesboro on Thursday.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Elmira Notre Dame 0 (boys); Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Elmira Notre Dame 0 (girls): Caroline Smead posted the top score for the girls, bowling a 690 series which included rounds of 214, 219 and 257. Bethany Jump’s 592, Colleen Jump’s 561 and Jenna Jump’s 458 were among the other high rounds.

For the boys, Brandon Young led with a 550, Matthew Howell rolled a 513 and Zach Ward finished with a 470.

SWIMMING

Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA 92.5, Auburn 76.5: The Maroons captured victories in three individual events and one relay.

Riley Fitzgerald took first in the 200 freestyle (1:58.90), Abigail Smith won the 100 backstroke (1:11.95) and Julian McLeod was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.74).

Colin Ringwood, Matthew Crounse, Fitzgerald and Smith had the first-place time in the 400 free relay (3:48.82).

Baldwinsville 87, Weedsport 64: Nolan Carner won both the 200 free (2:01.42) and the 100 free (52.71).