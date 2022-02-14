Local Roundup: Weedsport boys basketball wraps up regular season with win

Weedsport boys basketball concluded regular season play on Monday, defeating Pulaski 72-49.

The Warriors were able to coast in the second half after outscoring Pulaski 37-21 in the first 16 minutes.

Lucio Cole led the team in scoring with 16 points and Troy Brown added 13.

Cole's night included three 3s.

Weedsport finishes the regular season with a 16-4 record and will find out its first sectional assignment on Wednesday. According to highschoolsportstats.com, the Warriors are the projected No. 4 seed in the Section III, Class C tournament, where Weedsport will attempt to defend its 2020 section title.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 60, Syracuse 49: The Eagles scored in double figures in each of the four quarters.

Abigail Ahern led the way with an 18-point night. Ava Hildebrant and Gabby Smart both contributed 13 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Herkimer 60, Cayuga 50: The Spartans led by seven at halftime and three entering the fourth, but couldn’t hold on.

“I thought our kids played really hard and I’m proud of their effort,” CCC coach Jim Alberici said. “We didn’t hit enough shots in the fourth quarter, they got very hot and that was the difference in the ballgame.”

Elisabeth Waterman scored 18, grabbed eight rebounds and had two assists and two steals. Doray DiLallo chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds. Lexie Cottrill had a double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and two assists.

The Spartans wrap up the regular season Tuesday against Fulton-Montgomery at home.

FROM THE WEEKEND

BOWLING

The Union Springs/Port Byron bowling team traveled to Waverly on Saturday to partake in the IAC tournament.

The Wolves' girls team came in first, while the boys finished sixth.

Jenna Jump had the highest series among all bowlers, scoring a 600.

Jamilyn Casbarro (588), Colleen Jump (576) and Bethany Jump (568) came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Caroline Smead rounded out the top scores with a 526 for 10th place.

For the boys, Brandon Young rolled a 611 for eighth place.

US/PB will travel to Vestal next weekend for the Section IV tournament.

