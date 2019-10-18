The Weedsport field hockey team edged Cortland 1-0 in overtime Thursday.
The Warriors were awarded a penalty stroke with 8:09 left in the extra session, and Aubrey Ouderkirk converted for the lone goal of the night.
Mariah Quigley finished with four saves for the shutout.
The Section III field hockey seeding meeting is at Rome Free Academy Sunday morning.
Auburn 4, Homer 0: Lauren Lowe netted a pair of goals for the Maroons.
Ellie Dann and Deanna Palmer each added a goal, while Sarah Costello had an assist.
Brittany Yanez was in net for the shutout.
SECTION IV PLAYOFFS
Section IV released its sectional seedings for soccer and field hockey on Thursday, and three Cayuga County teams have qualified.
The Southern Cayuga boys soccer team is the No. 7 seed in the Class C bracket, and the Chiefs (8-6) will travel to No. 2 Trumansburg (12-3) to face the Blue Raiders at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 in the section quarterfinals. Both teams received a first-round bye.
Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer (9-5-1) is the No. 9 seed in the Class B bracket. The Wolves will open in the first round on the road against No. 8 Susquehanna Valley (8-8), and that game is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
For field hockey, Moravia (9-5-1) has earned the No. 6 seed in the Class C tournament, and the Blue Devils head to No. 3 Newark Valley (12-4) for a 3:30 p.m. game on Thursday, Oct. 24.