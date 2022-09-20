Local Roundup: Weedsport field hockey edges Homer

Weedsport's Deanna Jackson scored both goals in a 2-1 field hockey victory over Homer on Tuesday.

Kayla Flask added and assist and Weedsport goalie Arie Giacolone made four saves.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Skaneateles 95, West Genesee 77: The Lakers topped the Wildcats. Alice Spaulding won the 200 free in 2:05.45, Elizabeth Springer touched first in the 200 IM in 2:38.37, Arianna Matthews won the 50 free in 27.02 and Olivia Springer was first in the 100 free in 1:01.42.

The 200 medley relay of Springer Caitlin Comer, Sophia Soprano and Marcella Buchholz won in 2:11.17 and the 200 free relay of Comer, Kyle Palmer, Buchholz and Spaulding won in 1:54.06.

BOYS GOLF

Skaneateles 212, Jordan-Elbridge 289: The Lakers were led by Tyson DiRubbo who was medalist with a 40.

Jack Marquardt was right behind with a 41, Drew Mancini carded a 42, Graham Bradley shot a 43 and Will Cowden had a 46.

For the Eagles,Emerson Derby led with a 51, Caden Hearn and Ben Weller each carded a 57, Eamon Willoughby shot a 60 and Garrett Jones had a 64.

Auburn 220, Central Square 240: Carter Mizro and Lucas Brown led the Maroons as each shot a 41.

Evan Moore carded a 45, Aiden Tomandl shot a 46, and Eli Coleman contributed a 47.

Auburn improves to 5-1 on the season and plays next Monday at Oswego.

GIRLS TENNIS

Skaneateles 7, Phoenix 0: The Lakers went on the road and swept the Firebirds.

Kenna Ellis won at first singles, Lily Miller won at second singles and Sofia Capozza won at third singles.

Isabelle Soderberg and Eva Dejesus won at first doubles, Emma Whipple and Kate Kissel won at second doubles, Isabella Karpinski and Caitlin Day won at third doubles and Bryn Butler and Emerson Decker won at fourth doubles.

VOLLEYBALL

Cortland 3, Auburn 2: The Maroons lost game 1, 25-20, won game 2, 25-20 and took game 3, 25-23 but fell in the last two, 25-21 and 15-11.

Kirsten Casterline paced Auburn with 17 assists, five blocks, four digs and a dig. Gabrielle Lupo had 10 kills, seven digs, four assists, two blocks and an ace. Delaney Smith contributed eight digs, seven kills, an ace, an assist and a block. Marissa Albert added eight kills, two digs, an ace and an assist. Avianna Ming had four kills, three aces, three digs and an assist.