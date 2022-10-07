Local Roundup: Weedsport field hockey takes down Homer

Three different players found the back of the net as Weedsport field hockey was able to defeat Homer, 3-1, on Friday.

Gabby Jeffers (assist), Kayla Flask and Keegan McNabb tallied the Warriors' goals. Mallory Brown chipped in with an assist, while Arie Giacolone made three saves in net.

Weedsport travels to Auburn for a contest on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles 3, Lansing 0: Jack Phillips finished with two goals and an assist for the Lakers, while Carter Corbett had the other tally in the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Moravia 0, Groton 0: The Blue Devils and Indians played to a scoreless tie. Corinne Leonard made 23 saves for Moravia.

The two teams will try again Tuesday in Groton.

VOLLEYBALL

Union Springs 3, Groton 0: Cameron Dennis posted five kills and five aces, Brooke Coville contributed five aces, and Payton Gilbert ended up with six aces, five assists and three kills.

Skaneateles 3, APW 0: The Lakers dominated with scores of 25-12, 25-9 and 25-8.

Team leaders for Skaneateles included Ayla Pas'cal with eight kills, Alice Bender with 13 digs and five aces, and Maddy Bender with 27 assists.

Skaneateles is now 11-2 and riding an eight-match winning streak. The Lakers have also swept seven consecutive contests.

FROM THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, Jordan-Elbridge 2: Down by two sets, the Blue Devils rallied to win three straight, via scores of 25-23, 25-15 and 15-11.

Miranda Dennis was the offensive leader with 10 kills, five blocks, 10 digs and seven aces for 32 total points.

Cara Wilson chipped in with 14 kills and 24 total points. She added 20 digs and four aces. Mya Schneider led the team with 10 assists, while Jocelyn Kolb posted 25 digs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Westhill 3, Skaneateles 2 (double overtime): Skaneateles bounced back from a first-half deficit with a pair of tallies in the second to force overtime, but the Warriors won it in the extra session with a goal following a scramble in the box.

Paige Willard and Ella Arroyo were the scorers for the Lakers, and Maddy Ramsgard earned an assist. Mara Stanton made four saves in goal.