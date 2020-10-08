Local Roundup: Weedsport field hockey team beaten by Cazenovia

Fayetteville-Manlius 8, Auburn 0: The Maroons and Hornets coaches decided to play all doubles matches.

Auburn's most competitive matches came at second doubles as Rosalia Bartolotta and Erin Calkins lost 6-1, 4-6, 10-5; at sixth doubles as Elizabeth Spin and Marissa Moore lost 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 and at seventh doubles as Nora Solomon and Elizabeth Moriarity lost 7-5, 4-6, 12-10.