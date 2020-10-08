 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Roundup: Weedsport field hockey team beaten by Cazenovia
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Weedsport field hockey team beaten by Cazenovia

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Roundup 2

Local sports roundup. 

 Provided

The Weedsport varsity field hockey team lost to Cazenovia 1-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Warriors goalie Mariah Quigley made nine saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fayetteville-Manlius 8, Auburn 0: The Maroons and Hornets coaches decided to play all doubles matches. 

Auburn's most competitive matches came at second doubles as Rosalia Bartolotta and Erin Calkins lost 6-1, 4-6, 10-5; at sixth doubles as Elizabeth Spin and Marissa Moore lost 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 and at seventh doubles as Nora Solomon and Elizabeth Moriarity lost 7-5, 4-6, 12-10.

Auburn is 1-2 on the season.

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News