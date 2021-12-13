Local Roundup: Weedsport football receives postseason honors

Section III has released its 2021 All-League teams for 8-man football, and several Weedsport players have been recognized.

For the West Division, Parker McBride, Andrew Seward, Quinn Rudick, Robert Chirco and Troy Brown were all named first-teamers.

On the second team, Jack Lowery, Ashton Collins, Carter McNabb, Jacob Guy and Colin Granbois were all selected.

Jordan Gilchrist and Ethan Gilfus were picked as honorable selections.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tully 32, Port Byron 29: Tully outscored the Panthers by three in the fourth quarter, and that was ultimately the difference. Lexi Eliott led Port Byron with 10 points. Abby McKay (four rebounds, three steals) and Sadie White (six rebounds, five steals) both had six points. Maria Burns chipped in eight rebounds and five blocks.

FROM THE WEEKEND

WRESTLING

Moravia participated in the Elmira tournament on Saturday and six wreslers reached the podium.

AJ Lawton was second in the 172-pound division. Nate Coklin placed third at 160. Devin McCall (145), Seth Parker (189) and Donald Garrow (285) all came in fourth in their respective weight classes. Hunter Boynton (118) came in fifth in his division.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack 56, Cayuga 48: Doray DiLallo scored 27 points for the Spartans, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Timberwolves.

CCC trailed by four at halftime and fought back to tie it 36-36 near the end of the third quarter. Adirondack started the fourth in an 8-0 run, and that cushion was enough to win it.

DiLallo added eight rebounds and four blocks in addition to her big scoring night. Lexie Cottrill added a double-double with 10 ponts and 11 rebounds, and Cheyenne Nickles chipped in with seven points and eight rebounds.

CCC is home against Herkimer on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

