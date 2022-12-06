Local Roundup: Weedsport girls basketball defeats Jordan-Elbridge

The Weedsport girls basketball defeated Jordan-Elbridge 56-44 on Tuesday night in a see-saw game in which each team went on runs.

The Eagles stormed out to a 14-5 lead after the opening quarter, then the Warriors went on a 12-4 run in the second quarter as Jordan-Elbridge hung on to lead 18-17 at the half. Weedsport doubled up Jordan-Elbridge 22-11 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

Mallory Brown led Weedsport with 19 points and Morgan Flask contributed 16 points. Gabby Jeffers and Kayla Flask each scored six points.

For Jordan-Elbridge, Abbie Ahern led all scorers with 20 points. Riley Crawford added six points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia, 76, Groton: 43: The Blue Devils coasted in their season opener as Joe Baylor led with 29 points and nine rebounds.

Abram Wasileski added 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Kyler Proper scored nine points and dished out eight assists.

Moravia next plays at Marathon on Friday.

SWIMMING

Auburn 87, Oswego 73: Colin Ringwood and Riley Fitzgerald each won two events for the Maroons.

Fitzgerald touched first in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.38 and the 100 freestyle in 53.69. Ringwood won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.69 and the 500 freestyle in 5:42.56.

Stephanie Prospero won the 100 backstroke on 1:17.32 and the Auburn 200 freestyle relay of Fitzgerald, Matthew Crounse, Riley McMillan and Ringwood won in 1:43.24

Oswego 90, Weedsport 79: Nolan Carner and Brayden Mitchell each won a pair of events for the Warriors.

Carner touched first in the 100 freestyle in a time of 51.99 and the 100 backstroke in 1:01.52. Mitchell won the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:10.22 and the 500 freestyle in 6:00.43. Robert Quigley was first in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.42.

The 200 freestyle relay of Quigley, Carner, Ayden Moffitt and Mitchell won in 1:44.28 and the 400 freestyle relay of Quigley, Mitchell, Moffitt and Carner won in 4:14.16.