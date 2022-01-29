Local Roundup: Weedsport girls basketball dispatches Mynderse for ninth straight win

Weedsport girls basketball picked up its 14th win of the season Saturday afternoon, defeating Mynderse Academy 47-43.

The Warriors have now won nine games in a row.

Mariah Quigley was the top scorer with 20 points. Eighth-grader Mallory Brown was next on the score sheet with 12 points and Sarah Carroll figured in with eight.

Weedsport travels to Fabius-Pompey on Tuesday. The Warriors won by 50 points when the two teams met on Jan. 22.

Skaneateles 51, Mexico, 39: The Lakers, who entered this week at No. 25 in this week's Class B state rankings, added another win to the column.

Maddy Ramsgard and Ayla Pas'cal led the way with 18- and 17-point performances, respectively. Finnly Pas'cal, a junior varsity call-up, added eight points.

Skaneateles is home against Marcellus on Monday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Genesee 92, Cayuga 63: Khari Odom led CCC with 16 points and four assists, while Kareem Sanders added 13 points and Jay Baranick chipped in 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Spartans return home Monday to face Jefferson Community College.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Genesee 54, Cayuga 45: The Spartans held a two-point lead briefly in the third quarter, but fell victim to hot three-point shooting from the Cougars in the loss.

Doray DiLallo led CCC with 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Lexie Cottrill had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Tori Mandel added nine points and four steals.

CCC hosts Jefferson on Monday.

FROM FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 66, Central Square 51: The Maroons put an end to the Red Hawks' five-game winning streak.

DeSean Strachan recorded 26 points and Jack Tumber had 13.

"Probably the best overall game we've played this year," coach Jim Marsh said. "Our man-to-man defense was much improved and we had 16 steals as a team. (Tumber) is a sophomore and played great defense on their best shooter."

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 10, Clinton 0: The Lakers poured it on with six goals in the opening period.

Garrett Krieger and Luke Renaud each had had tricks. Krieger added four assists and Renaud had three. Henry Major had a six-point night with two goals and four assists, while Jack Torrey recorded one goal and four assists. Aidan McGowan rounded out the scoring. Andrew Falkenberg added an assist.

Chad Lowe earned the win in a combined shutout with Brendan McGowan. Lowe made 14 saves in his two periods of work.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westhill 61, Jordan-Elbridge 32: Ava Hildebrant recorded 16 points for the Eagles.

