Local Roundup: Weedsport girls basketball rallies in second half to beat Waterville

Weedsport girls basketball went into halftime with a tie, but broke that tie in the third quarter en route to a 65-60 win over Waterville on Tuesday.

With the score even at 32 halfway through the game, the Warriors outscored Waterville 17-11 in the third to go ahead. Watervile couldn't overcome the deficit in the fourth, giving Weedsport the win.

Suzie Nemec finished with a team-high 26 points. Frannie Milton added 14 points and Mariah Quigley contributed 13 points, including seven free throws.

Weedsport hosts Port Byron on Thursday in a meeting between a pair of state-ranked teams.

VOLLEYBALL

Cortland 3, Port Byron 1: After winning the second game 25-21, the Panthers dropped the next two to lose the match.

Cassie Nolte registered seven kills, three aces and seven digs. Rileigh Gray posted 10 assists, five digs and an ace. Gabrielle Atchinson had a team-high 12 digs. Miranda Aldrich added four kills, two aces, two blocks and five digs.

Port Byron faces Chittenango on Thursday.

Fabius-Pompey 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors were downed by sets of 25-17, 25-15, and 25-23. Taylor Hunter posted nine aces along with three assists, four kills and seven digs. Trinity Davis led the team with five kills to go with four assists, three digs, one block and one ace. Kari Wheeler added seven digs.

