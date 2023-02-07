The Weedsport girls basketball team overcame a 11-point halftime deficit to beat Jordan-Elbridge 52-44 on Tuesday night.

The Eagles led 26-15 at intermission before the Warriors outscored them 16-11 in the third quarter to get within six points. Weedsport scored 21 points in the fourth and held Jordan-Elbridge to seven points.

Mallory Brown led the Warriors with 21 points, Kayla Flask added 11 points and Keegan McNabb had seven points.

Erin LaVancha paced the Eagles with 17 points and Abbie Ahern contributed 12 points.

Southern Cayuga 46, Groton 40: Charli Bennett scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds with nine steals for the Chiefs on Senior Night.

Senior Ellie Brozon scored 10 points and senior Faith Shields grabbed three steals.

Southern Cayuga, 13-4, hosts Marathon next Wednesday.

Union Springs 83, Dryden 27: Payton Gilbert led a balanced scoring attack for the Wolves with 16 points.

Kailey Kalet and Danielle Waldren each scored 15 points, Maddy Kalet contributed 13 points and Makenzie McLean added 10 points.

Moravia 41, Marathon 30: Chloe Hanson led the Blue Devils with 11 points and Jordan Smith added seven points.

ICE HOCKEY

Clinton 3, Auburn 1: Aiden Tomandl scored the Maroons' goal on an assist from Jack Pineau and Evan Moore.

Goalie Mason Jones made 40 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Section III championships: Brackets for the upcoming winter volleyball tournament have been announced.

Port Byron at Weedsport both qualified for the Class C tournament, which will begin Wednesday.

Weedsport (5-11) is the 11th seed and will travel to sixth-seeded Dolgeville on Wednesday.

Port Byron (5-15) also opens postseason play on Wednesday. The 12th-seeded Panthers play at No. 5 Cooperstown.

FROM LAST WEEKEND

WRESTLING

Section IV, Qualifier B

Moravia's Seth Parker won by fall over Oxford-Greene's Jared Milk at the 1:26 mark.