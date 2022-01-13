Local Roundup: Weedsport girls basketball routs Tully

Sarah Carroll had a team-high 21 points for the Weedsport girls basketball team in a 66-26 victory over Tully on Thursday.

Morgan Flask dropped in 16 points, Lauren DeJohn contributed 11 points and Frannie Milton chipped in eight.

The Warriors (8-2) travel to Onondaga on Tuesday.

Auburn 63, CBA 41: Leah Middleton led the Maroons with 27 points and six steals. Her night included four 3-pointers. Peyton Maneri totaled 11 points, nine assists and six steals. Kylie Guarino had seven points, six rebounds and four blocks. Lamontiona Johnson figured in with seven points and 13 rebounds.

LaFayette 57, Port Byron 22: Maria Burns had 10 points for the Panthers.

ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 6, Cortland-Homer 3: The Lakers pulled away thanks to a three-goal second period.

Michael Blowers found the twine twice to lead Skaneateles. Garrett Krieger had a three-point outing with one goal and two assists. Andrew Gaglione, Henry Major (assist) and Luke Renaud (assist) rounded out the scoring. Aidan McGowan had two assists. Carter Corbett, Curran McGowan, Jack Torrey and Jack Weeks all were credited with an assist.

Chad Lowe recorded 19 saves in goal.

Skaneateles is now 11-1 overall and 7-0 in division play.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Broome 57, Cayuga 42: Doray DiLallo led the Spartans with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Elisabeth Waterman added 15 points. Lexie Cottrill had 12 rebounds and six assists. Tori Mandel registered six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

CCC travels to Finger Lakes Community College on Saturday.

FROM WEDNESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 46, Elmira Notre Dame 25: Kate Baylor scored 12 points in the first half to propel the Blue Devils to a 32-9 lead.

Allison Kehoe scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds, and added three steals and three assists. Jordan Smith figured in with 10 points and six steals.

ICE HOCKEY

Auburn 2, Clinton 2: Despite the overtime session, a winner could not be determined.

Jackson Siddall turned aside 47 shots in 56 minutes for the Maroons to preserve the tie.

Christian Testa (assist) and Trey Masters were the scorers. Matt Donovan had two assists and Luke Mizro posted one assist.

VOLLEYBALL

Fabius-Pompey 3, Weedsport 1: The Warriors were able to claim the third set 25-15, but couldn’t force a winner-take-all fifth.

Trinity Davis led the team in both kills (10), digs (17) and blocks (four). Bella Guerrette posted four aces, 19 assists and 10 digs. Makayla Foltz added six kills and eight digs.

FROM TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Chittenango 3, Weedsport 0: Bella Guerrette scored two aces, four assists and nine digs. Trinity Davis posted four kills and four digs.

