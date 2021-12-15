Local Roundup: Weedsport girls bowling sweeps Chittenango

The Weedsport girls bowling team picked up a 7-0 sweep over Chittenango on Wednesday.

Gracie Stevens had a 389 across her three rounds as the team’s highest scorer. Her 162 in her first series was also the Warriors’ top single-game score. Alanna Golden added a 380 and Hannah Meade posted a 310.

BOYS BOWLING

Chittenango 5, Weedsport 2: Jacob Blaylock scored 182 in his third game, and finished with a 488 for the Warriors. Ethan Reitema (476), Kaiden Epp (440) and Jordan Guy (419) also scored over 400.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 59, East Syracuse Minoa 49: Tony Borges led the Maroons with a 27-point night, while DeSean Strachan filled in at point guard and contributed 16 points and seven assists. Auburn stymied the Spartans’ offensive attack, with Ryan Dann and Jack Tumber leading the man-to-man defense.

“Solid game for us. We were able to close it out in the fourth quarter, which is great,” said Auburn coach Jim Marsh.

Auburn travels to Fulton on Friday.

Moravia 70, Trumansburg 54: The Blue Devils improved to 3-0, thanks to double-doubles from a pair of players.

Joe Baylor posted 19 points and 11 rebounds against T-Burg, while Abram Wasileski totaled 17 points and 11 rebounds. Kyler Proper also filled the stat sheet with 10 points, five assists and five steals.

Moravia travels to rival Southern Cayuga for a Friday tilt.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 73, Onondaga 48: The Warriors knocked down nine 3s in the win over the Tigers.

Sarah Carroll led the way with 19 points, Mariah Quigley figured in with 13 points, Morgan Flask had 12 points.

Molly Milton chipped in with 11 and Frannie Milton added nine.

Weedsport (3-1) travels to Port Byron on Thursday.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron traveled to Waverly, with the Wolves’ girls team taking three points, while the boys were shutout.

Colleen Jump had games of 226, 232 and 188 for a total of 646 across her three rounds. Other top scorers for US/PB included Jamilyn Casbarro’s 487, Jenna Jumps 481, Caroline Smead’s 465 and Jada Kimball’s 425.

For the boys, Brandon Young’s 553 and Dylan Howell’s 546 led the way.

The Wolves bowl at Elmira on Monday and at Newark Valley on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0