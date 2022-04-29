Local Roundup: Weedsport golf earns first win of season

Weedsport golf earned its first win of the season on Friday at Meadowbrook Golf Course, beating APW 216-330.

Wyatt LaForce and Braden Wood were co-medalists for the Warriors, as each shot a 37.

Ryan Adams was next with a 43, Jack Lowery scored a 46 and Quinn Ruddick rounded out the golfers with a 53.

Weedsport is now 1-1.

BASEBALL

Moravia 9, Groton 4: Luke Landis went 3-for-4 for the Blue Devils, dropping in a double and a triple. Landis also had two runs and an RBI. He earned the win on the mound with three innings of scoreless relief.

Eli Landis was the only other Moravia batter with multiple hits. He also had two RBIs. Andrew Tillotson chipped in a pair of RBIs and a double.

Mater Dei 10, Port Byron 6: Connor Usowski led the Panthers’ offense with three hits and two RBIs. Kody Kurtz added two runs and two RBIs.

LaFayette 12, Weedsport 7: The Warriors were handed their first loss of the season, despite outhitting the Lancers 12-7.

Antonio Tortorello (two runs, two doubles), Andrew Seward (three runs, two RBIs), Parker McBride (run, triple, four RBIs), James Renner (RBI) and Nico Giacolone all posted multi-hit games.

Weedsport takes on Port Byron on Saturday in the county tournament championship game.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 34, Groton 0: Hailee Smith and Bella Tracey combined for a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.

Ella Johnson, Danielle Waldron, Cameron Dennis and Angelia Scholz all had multi-hit games as Union Springs totaled 16 base knocks.

Scholtz’s day included a three-run home run in the third inning.

Union Springs (8-0) faces Port Byron in the Cayuga County tournament championship on Saturday.

FROM THURSDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 15, Jefferson 0; Cayuga 10, Jefferson 5: The Spartans have now won 13 games in a row, with the last four coming against the Cannoneers.

Starting pitcher Keegan Ferris threw a one-hitter to lead CCC in Game 1. He was supported by a six-run second inning that included a grand slam by Hazel Martinez.

Martinez finished the game 3-for-3 with three runs and five RBIs. Tyler Korsky and Fernando Espinal each had two runs, while Michael Norton and Phil Messina posted two RBIs. Ferris struck out seven and didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning.

Cayuga took an early lead in Game 2, scoring on a double by Korsky and a ground out from Norton. Jefferson later tied the game at 5-5, but the Spartans took advantage of an error in the fifth that led to three runs.

Anthony Driscoll-Sadusky hit 3-for-4 with two runs, and Martinez went 2-for-2 with three runs. Alex Wurster added a triple and a run.

CCC (21-5) hosts a doubleheader against nationally-ranked Herkimer on Saturday. It’s a matchup of the two top teams in the NJCAA Region III East Division.

