Local Roundup: Weedsport's Nemec scores 50 points in win over Cato-Meridian

Suzie Nemec scored 50 points as the Weedsport girls basketball team defeated Cato-Meridian 79-34 on Thursday night.

Nemec had 18 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers and made 12 free throws. Emma Stark contributed 11 points and Sarah Carroll added eight points.

Amber Clarke led the Blue Devils with nine points and Sarah LaPrease added seven points.

Port Byron 53, Tully 45: The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter for the win as Grace Ford led with 16 points, four assists and two steals.

Jenna Mapley contributed a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ava Mills scored 12 points with five rebounds, two assists and a steal and Rileigh Luste had nine points with eight rebounds, two steals and an assist.

WRESTLING

Auburn 39, Syracuse 30: The Maroons took seven matches in the victory. At 113 pounds, Christian Hogan won by fall (4:53). At 126 pounds, Bradley Boyhan won by fall (1:07). At 170 pounds, Lucas Hogan won by a 6-5 decision and at 220 pounds, Keyshin Cooper won by fall (1:57).

Auburn won three matches by forfeit, at 138 pounds, Jamyr Grimes, at 145 pounds, Luca Pirozzolo and at 152 pounds, Jack Bennink.