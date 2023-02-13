Tied after the first quarter, Weedsport boys basketball put up 73 points in the final three frames to beat Cato-Meridian 87-59 on Monday.

Troy Brown guided the Warriors’ offense with 28 points, most of his damage coming from two-point range. Ryan Adams knocked down three 3s and had 23 points. Lucio Cole added 11.

Carter Impson posted 18 points, Preston Daggett scored 15 and Jacob Carroll added 13 for the Blue Devils.

Weedsport finishes the regular season at 18-2, while Cato-Meridian slips to 8-12. The teams find out their first sectional assignments on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 59, East Syracuse Minoa 54: The Maroons finished off a perfect record in league play (12-0) in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Section III leading scorer Leah Middleton added 34 points to her season total, while dishing out six assists and grabbing six rebounds.

Peyton Maneri was next with 14 points, five assists and five steals.

Kylie Guarino and Booka Johnson both came down with eight rebounds. Guarino added four points.

Auburn (17-2) plays Corning on Wednesday.

Jordan-Elbridge 72, Fabius-Pompey 25: The Eagles nabbed their 15th win of the season thanks to 20 points from Abbie Ahern, 17 from Eriv LaVancha and 15 from Ava Hildebrant.

FROM THE WEEKEND

BOWLING

IAC Championships: Union Springs/Port Byron’s Matthew Howell bowled a perfect 300 game, on his way to a 743 series. His round (300, 231, 212) marked the third-highest for the tournament.

Zach Ward’s 526 and Matthew Smead’s 536 helped the Wolves place sixth overall.

Colleen Jump scored a 647, which was the top series in the girls tournament. Caroline Smead (552), Jenna Jump (513) and Bethany Jump (504) pushed US/PB to runner-up status in the team standings.

The Wolves will travel to Vestal on Friday and Saturday for sectionals.

WRESTLING

Section IV Division II championships: Moravia recorded two place-finishers at sectionals.

Hunter Boynton came in fourth in the 118-pound bracket, while Seth Parker placed fourth in 215.

Boynton, a sophomore, finishes the season with a 24-8 record while Parker, a junior, ends up 25-8.