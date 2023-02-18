Weedsport jumped out to a big lead early and cruised to a comfortable win in a Section III, Class C girls basketball playoff game Saturday.

The Warriors raced out to an 18-4 after one quarter in a home postseason game against LaFayette, and cruised their way to a 64-38 win.

Kayla Trask topped the scoring chart for Weedsport with 19 points. Mallory Brown added 14 and Keegan McNabb contributed 11 points.

Skaneateles 56, Phoenix 35: Maddy Ramsgard's 23 points paced the Lakers to a win in their home Section III, Class B playoff game. Joining Ramsgard in double-figure scoring was Bella Petropaoli, who chipped in 12.

Dolgeville 49, Cato-Meridian 39: The Blue Devils fell behind by 11 points after the first period in a Section III, Class C road playoff game, and a strong comeback effort came up short. Cato-Meridian cut the Dolgeville lead down to three entering the fourth quarter, but the deficit grew again in the final frame. Julia Wilson lead a balanced scoring effort by the Blue Devils with 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 70, Cooperstown 57: The Warriors advanced in a home Section III, Class C playoff battle with four players reaching double-figures in scoring. Ryan Adams lead the way with 19, while Lucio Cole added 17.

Clinton 70, Skaneateles 56: The Lakers fell in a road Section III, Class B playoff game.

Little Falls 92, Port Byron 43: The Panthers were overmatched in a Section III, Class C road playoff game.

Waterville 85, Cato-Meridian 33: The Blue Devils struggled in a Section III, Class C road playoff contest.

FROM FRIDAY

SWIMMING

Section III State Quals: Skaneateles’ Gavin Van Kersbergen placed first in one event and second in another, affirming a trip to the upcoming New York state championships.

Van Kersbergen won the 100 butterfly (52.32) and was the runner-up in the 100 backstroke (53.80). Though he had already qualified, both times exceeded the state standard.

Also for the Lakers, Liam Byrons was 14th in the 500 free.

Weedsport’s Nolan Carner was a split-second from reaching the state meet in the 50 freestyle. He finished that race in 22.36 seconds for sixth overall, but needed 22.19 to qualify. Carner also competed in the 100 free, which he finished 10th. Teammate Brayden Mitchell came in 10th in the 500 free and 19th in the 200 free.

The Warriors’ 200 free relay team (Carner, Mitchell, Robert Quigley and Ayden Moffitt) placed 12th; the 400 free relay, which featured the same foursome, placed 13th; the 200 medley relay (Jasmine Nguyen, Makenzie Crytzer-Shurant, Avery Tomandl and Amber Cole) came in 19th.

Van Kersbergen now has two weeks to prepare for the NYSPHSAA championships, which begin Friday, March 3 at Ithaca College.