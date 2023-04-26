Mallory Brown had three hits, including a pair of home runs and five RBIs as the Weedsport softball team beat Bishop Grimes 22-5 on Thursday in five innings.

Anna Kershner, Mallory Rubeck (RBI), Kayla Flask (double) and Morgan Flask each had two hits.

Mallory Munn earned the win, allowing five runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.

Union Springs 23, Marathon 5, 5 in.: Pitcher Hailee Smith picked up her ninth win with eight strikeouts.

Ella Johnson, Paityn Delaney, Natalie Wright, Danielle Waldron and Gabby Scholz each had three hits to lead the offense.

Union Springs (10-2) is undefeated in the IAC Small Schools North Division and plays next at home against Groton on Monday.

Southern Cayuga 19, Groton 11: Ava Harvatine struck out 11, scattering six hits and helped her efforts with two hits, including a triple and scoring four runs.

Ellie Brozon had three hits with a homer, five RBIs and four runs. Rachel Landon had three hits and three RBIs with four runs and a triple. Reilly Dingy had two hits and scored four runs while Kaya Shelton and Alycia Orona each had two hits.

BASEBALL

Weedsport 4, Pulaski 1: Starter Nico Giacolone earned the win, allowing one run over six innings with nine strikeouts and a walk.

Giacolone helped himself at the plate with a pair of hits and a RBI. James Renner (double) and Andrew Seward also had two hits and a RBI and Antonio Tortorello added a pair of hits.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Jordan-Elbridge 58, Port Byron 57: Teagan Disinger, Emily Riley and Abigaule Bates each won a pair of events to help lead the Eagles to the close win over the Panthers. Disinger won the the 100 hurdles and the long jump, Riley won the 100m and 200m and Bates won the 3000m and 1500m.

The Eagles team of Disinger, Riley, Kura Dominick and Avery Yard won the 4x100 relay. Emma Rose won the 800m and Yard won the 400m.

For the Panthers, Chloe Burt won two events, the shot put and the discus. Brooke Brambley won the triple jump and Madison Paoff won the high jump. The Panthers 4x400 relay of Brambley, Sophie Dillon, Raegan Dillon and Gabbi Turo was victorious.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Port Byron 106, Jordan-Elbridge 34: Austin Davies and Kenneth Chan each were first in a pair of events for the Panthers. Davies won he 100 high hurdles and the 100m and Chan won the long jump and 200m.

The Panthers swept the relays as the team of Cregg Ford, Richard Beach, Alex Hernandez and Kenny Taylor won the 4x800; Brayden Taylor, Kenneth Chan, Bryce Rigby and Davies won the 4x100 and Taylor, Chan, Hernandez and Davies won the 4x400.

Hernandez won the pole vault, Noah Partin won the high jump, Arlen Jarabek won the triple jump, Rigby took the discus and Anthony Feocco won the shot put.

For the Eagles, Alexander Kunz won the 1600m, the 400m hurdles and the 800m. Davis Lawless won the 400m.

TENNIS

Lansing 4, Union Springs 1: George Fearon won at third singles, 6-2, 6-3. The Wolves next play at Moravia on Thursday.

GOLF

Weedsport 219, Cato-Meridian 314: Braden Wood shot a 37 to lead the Warriors.

Jay Lowey and Anthony Tortorici each carded a 43, Logan Jedra had a 47 and Alex Sorci shot a 49.

Cooper Emond led the Blue Devils with a 53, Ayden Mayenzet shot a 59, Cameron Parenteau carded a 65, Acee Haulthworth had a 68 and Kayan DelloStritto had a 69.

FROM TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Auburn 5, Fulton 2: Tied at two runs apiece, the Maroons plated three in the fifth to sweep a home-and-home against the Raiders.

Both teams finished with four hits.

Noah Morrison had the game-deciding hit, as his double in the fifth brought home two runs.

Myles McBride earned the win with three shutout innings in relief. He limited Fulton to two hits and struck out six.

Caden Becker (RBI), Lucas West (run) and Cooper Polcovich (run) all singled. Mac Maher added an RBI.

Auburn (8-2) travels to Central Square on Thursday.

Trumansburg 9, Moravia 7: Ahead 4-3, the Blue Devils coughed up six runs in the fifth to T-burg in the loss.

Lead-off hitter Eli Landis went 4-for-5 with two runs, one RBI and one double. Luke Landis added two, hits, including a double, three RBIs and one run.

Fabius-Pompey 10, Port Byron 2: Matt Laird led the Panthers with three hits and Drew Nolan added a pair of hits and scored a run.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 21, Cortland 5: Nat Long and Danielle Swietoniowski each scored five goals with an assist, as the Maroons captured their sixth win of the season.

Libby Leader found the back of the net four times, to go with three assists. Mary Gasper scored twice. Adalyn Bouley rounded out the scoring.

Auburn (6-2) faces Fulton on Thursday at home in a pivotal league matchup.

Homer 9, Jordan-Elbridge 6: Kelsey Brunelle and Riley Crawford each scored twice for the Eagles, while Ryleigh Gill made nine saves in goal.