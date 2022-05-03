Local Roundup: Weedsport softball beats Cato-Meridian

Christina Jackson struck out 11 as the Weedsport softball team beat Cato-Meridian 13-2 on Tuesday.

Riah Davis (triple, three hits, three RBIs), Christina Jackson (double, triple), Trinity Davis (two doubles), Morgan Flask (double) and Lily Komarisky (double) all had extra base hits. Deanna Jackson and Komarisky each had a pair of hits.

Warriors (7-3) head to Bishop Ludden Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Moravia 10, Marathon 1: Eli Landis led the Blue Devils on the mound and at the plate as he banged out four hits with a RBI and allowed seven hits and a run with eight strikeouts.

Brayden Mason and Luke Landis each had a pair of hits and RBIs.

Port Byron 17, Onondaga 1: Zach Relfe was the winning pitcher for the Pantehrs with nine strikeouts and two hits against in five innings.

Tyler Merkley was the offensive leader, as he filled the box score with four hits (two doubles), three runs and two RBIs.

Eli Jarabek (four RBIs), Matt Laird (two runs) and Trey Terry (one run, three RBIs) all had multi-hit games. Terry's performance came in the first at-bats of his varsity career.

Mexico 4, Jordan-Elbridge 1: Nick Brunelle had a hit and RBI for the Eagles.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 3, Chittenango 2: Jake Salzhauer (first singles) and Marty McNeil (second singles) were individual winners for the Lakers.

Hatcher Gutchess and Marcus McClanahan won first doubles.

Liverpool 4, Auburn 3: Winners for the Maroons were Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald (first doubles) Troy Wagner and Charles Tracy (second doubles) and Kyle Green and Braden Sherman (fourth doubles).

BOYS GOLF

Union Springs 169, Trumansburg 218: Michael Culver, Luke Parker and Andrew Salls all carded 39s for the Wolves, who improve to 7-0 this season.

GIRLS GOLF

Bishop Grimes 237, Skaneateles 246: Jillian Scott shot a 56 to lead the Lakers.

Skaneateles (1-5) is home on Thursday against Cazenovia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0