Local Roundup: Weedsport softball team beats Lyons

Christina Jackson threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Weedsport softball team defeated Lyons 23-1 in five innings on Tuesday.

Trinity Davis hit her fourth home run of the season, Riah Davis added a triple and a double and Kayla Flask and Abby Widdal each added a double.

The Warriors (4-3) face Fabius-Pompey Wednesday at home.

BASEBALL

Auburn 25, Central Square 3: Owen Birchard had six RBIs on three hits as the Maroons romped. Kevin Dolan (two RBIs) and Cooper Polcovich (RBI) each had three hits.

Jason Irwin had a pair of hits and three RBIs. Cameron Scanlon and Mac Maher each had two hits and two RBIs. Jonathan Herrick had a pair of hits and a RBI and Myles McBride had a hit and a RBI.

Phoenix 7, Jordan-Elbridge 1: Hayden Curfman led the Eagles with three hits. Nolan Brunelle and Cameron Prior each had two hits and Caspian Phillips had a RBI.

GIRLS GOLF

Skaneateles 246, Manlius Pebble Hill 261: Jillian Scott led the Lakers with a 54 and Lili Winkleman shot a 59.

Skaneateles (1-2) next hosts Westhill on Thursday.

FROM MONDAY

BASEBALL

Pulaski 7, Port Byron 6 (extra innings): The Panthers had a pair of multi-run leads but ultimately could not hang on.

Port Byron was ahead 4-0, and after Pulaski tied the score the Panthers answered with a pair of runs to re-take the lead.

Pulaski was able to tie the score in the seventh to force an eighth inning, then won the game on a sacrifice fly.

Tyler Merkley (two runs), Matt Laird (two RBIs, one run) and Kody Kurtz (RBI, triple) all posted two-hit games.

APW 7, Jordan-Elbridge 3: Emerson Derby was 4-for-4 (double) with a RBI for the Eagles.

Cameron Prior added a pair of hits and Hayden Curfman doubled with a RBI and Nolan Brunelle added a RBI. On the mound, Prior allowed two earned runs over six innings.

TENNIS

Elmira Notre Dame 4, Southern Cayuga 1: Louis Hasenjager picked up the lone win for the Chiefs, a 6-1, 6-0 victory in third singles.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia 68, Marathon 33; Dryden 105, Moravia 25: Seth Parker finished second in both the shot put and the discus, while Dustin McCall took silver in the 800m run.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia 73, Marathon 50; Dryden 105, Moravia 34: Olivia Genson won the 1500m run and placed second in the 400m dash. Shy’Anne Rhodes (100m dash) and Jordan Smith (800m run, high jump) came in second in their respective events.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 22, Cortland 6: Nat Long was the offensive leader for the Maroons with five goals and one assist, while Nora Solomon was next with four tallies to go with an assist.

Caroline Smith recorded three goals and controlled 16 draws. Danielle Swietonioski was credited with three goals and three assist. Adalyn Bouley found the back of the net twice. Libby Leader (three assists), Grace Breeze (assist), Mary Gasper, and Alex Vitale rounded out the scoring.

Holly Indelicato was the saves leader with six.

Auburn travels to Syracuse City on Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 15, Oswego 2: Grayson Brunelle (two assists) Ethan Hunt (assist) and Jack Torrey (assist) each scored three goals for the Lakers.

Colin Morrissey (two assists) and Sean Kerwick (assist) each scored a pair of goals. Cooper Morrissey and Jeffrey McCrone each scored a goal.

Jack Buff, Casey Ryan, Drew Goethe, Colin Sweet, Jack Weeks and Charlie Carbonaro each had an assist.

Goalies Luke Renaud made five saves and Jack Marquardt four saves.

Auburn 23, Oswego 3: Christian Hogan led the Maroons with four goals and five assists.

Colin Tardif (three assists) and Zachary Crosby (assist) each scored three goals. Noah Erickson and Charles Cunningham each scored a pair of goals.

Rocco Villano (two assists), Maddox Gorney (two assists), Charles Masters (assist), Isiah Scott, Elijah Scott, Colin Musso, Landon Raso, Mason Jones and Noah Conley each scored a goal. Nicholas Eddy, Mitchell McGinn and Nick Rivoli each chipped in an assist.

Goalies Jack Rivoli and Jackson Siddall each had a save.

