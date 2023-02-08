Weedsport boys basketball has swept the season series against Jordan-Elbridge, earning a 72-43 win on Wednesday night.

The Warriors stormed out to a 22-8 lead in the first quarter and had 40 points at halftime.

Lucio Cole guided the offense with 18 points, Troy Brown totaled 17, and Isaiah Richardson and Ryan Adams scored 11 apiece.

Weedsport (16-2) travels to Fabius-Pompey on Friday, then finishes the regular season with Cato-Meridian on Monday.

Jordan-Elbridge (13-6) wraps up with Port Byron on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles 46, Westhill 33: The Lakers scored a pivotal win in the Class B standings, beating the Warriors by double figures.

Skaneateles held Westhill to six, eight and six points in the first three quarters.

Maddy Ramsgard scored 10 points in the first quarter, en-route to a team-high 23 on the night.

Ayla Pas’cal added 10 points.

Skaneateles (15-4) is now tied for the third-best record in Class B with Cortland, though Cortland owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Lakers wrap up the regular season on Friday at home against Hannibal.

Southern Cayuga 57, Marathon 51: Ellie Brozon paced the Chiefs with 23 points, Norah McCarthy totaled 12 and Emily Prince chipped in eight points and six rebounds.

Southern Cayuga (14-4) plays at Union Springs on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Section III Class C first round

Cooperstown 3, Port Byron 1: After falling in the first two frames, the Panthers held off the Hawkeyes 25-24 in the third before ultimately falling in the fourth.

Ally Michalski racked up 23 total points, including seven kills and five aces. She also recorded eight digs. Jordan Cook registered six kills, eight digs and 14 total points. Marlena Doerle chipped in 10 assists and seven digs.

Dolgeville 3, Weedsport 0: The 11th-seeded Warriors fell in three straight, but each set was decided by five or less points.

Makayla Foltz posted 10 kills and eight digs. Isabel Guerrette totaled 10 assists with three kills and two digs.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 96, SUNY Broome 76: Three players scored 20 or more points as the Spartans tossed aside the Hornets.

“For the first 10 minutes, we came out a little flat and were just trading baskets. Our defense kicked in and that’s what gave us the lead,” CCC coach Tony Borges said. “Defense has been our bread and butter all year. We’ve been very good at holding teams to one contested shot.”

Kareem Sanders recorded 28 points while collecting 10 rebounds and three assists. Shaheem Sanders added a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Anthony Todd added 26 points and five rebounds.

Justin Lawrence added 13 boards.

CCC (9-13) hosts Genesee on Sunday.

FROM TUESDAY

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 6, Oswego 0: The Lakers captured Section III’s Division II league title with a shutout victory over the Buccaneers.

Leading 1-0 after the first period, Skaneateles poured in three goals in the second to put the game out of reach.

Henry Major was the offensive leader with a five-point night (two goals, three assists). Sean Kerwich, Jack Marquardt, Jack Torrey and Alex Whitlock (assist) also scored. Andrew Falkenberg was credited with two assists.

Chad Lowe made 11 saves to tack on another shutout, his seventh of the season.

Skaneateles is 12-1 in division play and 15-3 overall. The Lakers wrap up the regular season with a home back-to-back on Thursday against Clinton and on Friday versus Syracuse City.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 56, Pulaski 29: The Panthers secured a winning record with a blowout win over Pulaski in the regular season finale.

Abby McKay went off for 28 points, to go with nine rebounds, six steals and two assists. Lexi Elliott (11 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two assists) and Maria Burns (10 points, seven steals, five rebounds, two assists) also reached double figures.

Port Byron (11-9) is off until at least next Thursday, as it awaits its first-round playoff opponent for the Section III Class C tournament.