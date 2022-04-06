Local Roundup: Weedsport sweeps track meet against SAS

Landon Kepple was part of three winning events as the Weedsport boys track and field team defeated Syracuse Academy of Science 87-51 on Wednesday.

Kepple won the 1500m run (5:16) and the 400m hurdles (1:01.6). He was also part of the winning 4x400m relay (4:23) with Tandon Moffitt, Ethan Gilfus, and Forrest Nguyen.

Other individual winners included Joey Lott in the 800m run (2:34), Nguyen in the 3000m run (13:28), Troy Brown in the long jump (17-4.5), Gilfus in the triple jump (31-0) and pole vault (8-6), and Cameron Chalker in the shot put (33-1.5) and discus (71-3).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Weedsport 95, Syracuse Academy of Science 35: Mariah Quigley (100m high hurdles, 400m hurdles), Allison House (1500m run, 800m run, Gabriella Jeffers (100m dash, 200m dash) and Sarah Carroll (400m dash, high jump) all won multiple individual events for the Warriors.

Weedsport also won all three relay events. Olivia Snodgrass, Madison Stock, Anna Kershner and Elena Amodei won the 4x800m (15:42); Nevaeh Sobiech, Olivia Quinn, Meagan Fatcheric and Jeffers finished first in the 4x100m (58.0); Quigley, House, Fatcheric and Carroll took gold in the 4x400m (5:03.8).

SOFTBALL

Auburn 11, East Syracuse Minoa 2: The Maroons outhit the Spartans 10-4 and took advantage of four errors in the victory.

The score was tied 2-2 after two. Auburn scored runs in the third, fourth and sixth, and the burst out for six more runs in the seventh to close it out. Sydney Marinelli finished 3-for-5 with two runs, a triple and one RBI.

Cayleigh Currier (two runs, double, walk), Emma Merkley (two runs) and Morgan Cook (two doubles, two RBIs, run) all had multi-hit games.

Madison Lowe earned the win in the circle, with 14 of her 21 outs coming via strikeouts. She held ESM to four hits and three walks.

Southern Cayuga 24, Moravia 0: Ellie Brozon pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine batters to earn the Chiefs a win. Lily Holden paced the offense with a 5-for-5 day that included three runs and two RBIs.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 4, Cazenovia 1: Skaneateles claimed both doubles matches in the win. Marcus McClanahan and Hatcher Gutchess took first doubles 6-4, 6-4. Ethan Pickup and Nicholas Cerimeli won second doubles 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Jake Salzhauer picked up a 6-4, 7-5 victory in second singles, while Marty McNeil won third singles 7-5, 6-0.

“This was a great early season victory. Our players really stepped up today and are showing a lot of maturity,” Lakers coach George Cosentino said. “We have much room for improvement, but we are currently progressing nicely.”

Oswego 5, Auburn 2: Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald won in three sets in first doubles (1-6, 7-5, 6-0). Troy Wagner and Charles Tracy won second doubles (4-6, 6-4, 6-2).

Watkins Glen 3, Union Springs 2: George Fearon won in second singles, while Fernando Diaz and Abby Mach took first doubles.

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Skaneateles won six events in a meet against Cazenovia.

Kyla Palmer picked up three wins in the 100m dash (12.8), 200m dash (26.8) and the 400m dash (58.2). Lucy Fleckenstein earned a win in the 800m run (2:43.50).

In the field, Maddie Wright won the high jump (4-8) and Ella Arroyo took first in shot put (24-1).

BOYS LACROSSE

Liverpool 14, Auburn 4: The Maroons fell behind by four goals in the opening quarter, and were held scoreless in the second half.

Zach Crosby had a hat trick while Maddox Gorney had the other tally. Colin Tardif picked up four ground balls. Goalie Jackson Siddall made eight saves.

Auburn (1-1) travels to Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0