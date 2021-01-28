Local Roundup: Weedsport swim team edges Syracuse City

The Weedsport swim team had four first place finishes and eight second places in a close 90-89 victory over Syracuse City on Wednesday.

Christina Jackson won the diving competition with 225 points and Austin Langdon was second with 173.65 points.

Will Sterling was first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.04. Noah Hertlein was first in the 500 freestyle in 6:29.14 and Alison Jorolemon was second (6:36.10).

The 400 freestyle relay of Caleb Tracy, Ethan Gilfus, Hertlein and Will Sterling won in 4:08.54.

The 200 medley relay of Gilfus, Jorolemon, Samantha Whitman and Nolan Carner was second in 2:13.35. The 200 freestyle relay of Sterling, Forrest Nguyen, Carner and Tracy was second in 1:47.45.

Finishing second in individual events were Tracy in the 200 freestyle (2:12.81) and 50 freestyle (26.09), Sterling in the 200 IM (2:30.40) and Whitman in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.65).

