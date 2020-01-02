Weedsport swimming earned a split on Thursday, earning a 105-75 win against Lowville but losing to Mexico 101-85.
Winners against Lowville included Will Sterling in the 100 freestyle (53.63) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.99), Andrew Williams in the 50 freestyle (24.00), and Christina Jackson in diving (206.10 points). Caleb Tracy, Samantha Whitman, Allison House and Adam O’Bryan were the winning 200 medley relay team (2:01.88). Tracy, Sterling, Joe Wloch and Williams won the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.54).
Against Mexico, Wloch won the 200 freestyle (2:01.19) and 500 freestyle (5:26.13).
Hall of Fame class announced
On Jan. 10, Southern Cayuga Central Schools will induct three individuals and one team into its Athletic Hall of Fame.
Among the honorees are Darren Reeves (Class of 1987), Doug May (Class of 1967) and Jim May (Class of 1970). The 1985-86 volleyball team will also be inducted.
Reeves excelled mainly in basketball, where he became the first 1,000-point scorer in Chiefs history. Doug May and Jim May were both standout athletes in soccer, basketball and basketball.
The volleyball team, coached by Therese Shook, were IAC and Section IV Class C champions.
The induction ceremony will take place during a basketball doubleheader on Jan. 10 when Southern Cayuga hosts Tioga. That will also be the annual Dinner and a Game night, which will have food from the Aurora Inn. Food will be served at 5 p.m., and the girls basketball game will be the first of the night at 6 p.m.