Weedsport swimming recorded first-place times in 10 of 12 events in a 96-84 win over Newark on Tuesday.
Joe Wloch won the 200 freestyle (2:03.58) and 500 freestyle (5:36.70), Will Sterling finished first in the 200 IM (2:26.44), Andrew Williams had the top time in the 50 freestyle (25.31), Christina Jackson had the top score in diving with 227.90 points, Allison House was first in the 100 butterfly (1:04.65) and 100 backstroke (1:09.50), and Caleb Tracy touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle (57.14).
Sterling also had the best time in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.04), but Weedsport ran that event as exhibition.
Williams, Sterling, House and Tracy won the 200 medley relay (1:56.94). Sterling, House, Tracy and Williams took first in the 200 freestyle relay).
Southern Cayuga 113, Greene 53: Posting first-place finishes for the Chiefs was Owen Overhiser in the 200 freestyle (2:12.47) and 500 freestyle (6:22.71), Peter Angotti in the 200 IM (2:21.06) and 100 freestyle (54.42), Joey Angotti in the 50 free (23.71) and 100 butterfly (57.63), and JD Rejman in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.76).
The Chiefs also swept the top three spots in the 100 backstroke, with Sam Perez finishing first (1:12.26), Jamison Murray placing second and Hunter Ford coming in third.
Joey Angotti, Peter Angotti, Rejman and Perez teamed up to take the 200 medley relay (1:56.29); Peter Angotti, Tyler Sheils, Luke Gentry and Aidan Brown won the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.06); and Joey Angotti, Murray, Brown and Rejman took first in the 400 freestyle relay (4:03.13).
Southern Cayuga (2-0) is home against Watkins Glen on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 49, Marathon 30: The Wolves were behind by two points after the first quarter, but held the Olympians to eight points in the second half en route to the win.
Renee Park was Union Springs' leading scorer with 16 points, while Payton Gilbert scored 13 and Kailey Kalet posted nine.
Union Springs is home against Groton on Friday.
Weedsport 73, LaFayette 42: Suzie Nemec nabbed 26 points in the win for the Warriors. Sarah Carroll added 18, Emma Stark scored 10 and Jenna Sullivan chipped in with seven.
Weedsport (3-1) faces rival Port Byron on the road Thursday.
Rome Free Academy 40, Auburn 32: Doray Dilallo nabbed a double-double for the Maroons with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Marlee Solomon added seven points and five rebounds, and Leah Middleton had five points.
Auburn (0-2) hosts Central Square on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Moravia 64, Southern Cayuga 48: The Blue Devils erupted for 40 points in the second half to beat the Chiefs.
Gavin Stayton posted 13, with three 3s, for Moravia, while Deegan Sovocool had 12, Justin Pettit scored 11 and Josh Cespedes chipped in with nine. Eight players in total recorded at least one basket for Moravia.
FOOTBALL
Auburn varsity football was named the SCAC's Team of the Month for November.
The Maroons received the honor for their performance through sectionals. Auburn started in the Section III Class A semifinals against Indian River, earning a 61-59 overtime win that included a 32-point comeback. Auburn then fell to eventual state finalist Carthage in the Class A section championship.
As the state's first at-large bid for football, Auburn traveled to face Section I champion Rye, but were eliminated from the state tournament with a loss.
Auburn finished the season with a 7-4 record. Based on nine games, this year's Maroons were the highest-scoring team in program history with 344 points.
FROM MONDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SAS 50, Skaneateles 37: Maeve Canty led the Lakers with 16 points and Maddy Ramsgard had eight points.