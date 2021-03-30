Local Roundup: Weedsport tops Cato-Meridian in five-set thriller

Weedsport defeated Cato-Meridian on Tuesday in a volleyball match that went the distance.

After dropping the first frame 25-10, the Warriors bounced back to take the next two 25-15 and 25-13. The Blue Devils staved off defeat by winning the fourth game 25-23, but Weedsport ultimately prevailed 25-18 in the fifth and deciding game.

Emma Grieco led the Warriors' attack with a team-high six aces. Christina Jackson scored seven kills with four aces. Makayla Folts posted six kills and four aces. Sydney Manchester posted six kills. Bella Guerrette finished with 19 assists and four aces.

Both teams hit the road on Thursday for their next match, as Weedsport travels to Pulaski while Cato-Meridian heads to Phoenix.

Fulton 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons were defeated by scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-15.

Shelby Weeks led Auburn with three kills and eight digs. Grace Morgan posted 12 digs. Marissa Albert chipped in with eight digs. Kirsten Casterline had a team-high five assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Lansing 7, Union Springs 0: Nick Weaver made 14 saves as the Wolves suffered their second straight loss to Lansing.