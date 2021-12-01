Local Roundup: Weedsport volleyball falls short in comeback against Faith Heritage

Weedsport volleyball rallied from down two sets, but could not complete the comeback in a 3-2 loss to Faith Heritage on Wednesday. The Warriors fell in the first two 25-12 and 25-22. Weedsport rebounded to claim the third 25-22 and the fourth 25-20. Faith Heritage then responded with a 25-18 win in the fifth to clinch the match.

Bella Guerrette recorded six aces, 20 assists and eight digs for Weedsport. Trinity Davis led the offense with 10 kills to go with four aces and 15 digs. Makayla Foltz added eight kills and six assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lyons 58, Southern Cayuga 51: Avrey Colton paced the Chiefs with 22 points.

Southern Cayuga (0-1) is home against Groton on Dec. 9.

BOYS SWIMMING

West Genesee 89, Auburn 73: Riley Fitzgerald won the 200 free (2:01.19) and 500 free (5:34.61). Michael Villano was first in the 200 IM (2:24.25) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.21). Colin Ringwood touched the wall first in the 50 free (26.01) and also won the 100 butterfly (1:04.58). Matthew Crounse was the winner in the 100 free (59.59).

Auburn also won a pair of relays. Villano, Ryan Rigby, Caleb McMillan and Fitzgerald completed the 200 free relay in 1:49.31. Ringwood, Fitzgerald, Crounse and Jack Dalziel then teamed up to take the 400 free relay in 4:09.82.

BOYS BOWLING

Weedsport 7, APW 0: Ethan Reitema posted the Warriors’ top single-game score (167) and the highest series (483). Jacob Blaylock was the other team member to exceed 400, as he posted a 420 with games of 164, 129 and 127.

GIRLS BOWLING

Weedsport 5, APW 2: Gracie Stevens posted a 136 in her first game to lead the Warriors, while Alanna Golden recorded a series score of 294 (124, 76, 94).

FROM TUESDAY

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 5, Cortland-Homer 2: Garrett Krieger buried two goals and added an assist for the Lakers. Andrew Gaglione, Henry Major (two assists), and Luke Renaud (assist) rounded out the scoring. Carter Corbett and Jack Torrey both registered multi-assist games.

Chad Lowe made 15 saves between the pipes.

