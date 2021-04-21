Local Roundup: Weedsport volleyball loses to South Seneca

South Seneca volleyball beat Weedsport 3-1 on Wednesday. The Warriors lost by sets of 12-25, 10-25, 25-22 and 14-25.

Bella Guerrette had 10 assists, three digs and three aces. Makayla Foltz had 12 digs and an ace. Amelia Gilfus added 11 digs and an assist.

Trinity Davis contributed eight digs, six kills, three blocks and an ace. Sydney Manchester had five kills and two digs.

FROM THE WEEKEND

FOOTBALL

Moravia 44, TAE 6: The Blue Devils rolled to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and a 32-0 advantage at halftime. Moravia held TAE to only 46 total yards of offense.

Quarterback Kyle Witten passed for 224 yards and three touchdowns on only seven attempts.

Nick Johnson had two receptions for 157 yards, both of which went for touchdowns. Ryan Robbins caught two passes for 67 yards and a score.

Tanner Jones was Moravia's rushing leader with 64 yards on eight carries. Witten reached the end zone twice and had 38 rushing yards. Robbins added 37 yards.

Moravia also did some damage on special teams, as Johnson returned a punt 70 yards for a score.

Moravia next plays at Weedsport on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0