Local Roundup: Weedsport volleyball records sweep against Onondaga

Weedsport volleyball earned a sweep over Onondaga on Saturday, defeating the Tigers by scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-14.

The win improves the Warriors’ record to 3-6.

Isabel Guerrette led the offense with seven aces, while dishing out 15 assists. Makayla Foltz had a team-high five kills, Jamie Cady posted six aces and seven digs, and Olivia Quinn chipped in five aces and four kills.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ballston Spa 77, Auburn 67: The Maroons were in a deep hole in the first quarter, but battled back to make state-ranked Ballston Spa sweat into the fourth quarter.

“One of the best games Auburn has played in awhile,” Maroons coach Jim Marsh said. “We did a great job defensively, had 11 steals. I’m really please with our effort. We’ve gotten a lot better since November.”

DeSean Strachan posted a game-high 25 points for Auburn, while Jack Tumber added 17 and Tony Borges had 13.

Tumber finished 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

Auburn (8-4) plays at Jamesville-DeWitt on Wednesday.