Local Roundup: Weedsport volleyball sweeps rival Port Byron

Weedsport volleyball traveled to Port Byron on Friday night and earned a 3-0 sweep.

The Warriors won the first two frames 25-10, then completed the match with a 25-23 battle in the third set.

Trinity Davis totaled nine kills and seven digs, while Nevi Davis had seven kills, four aces and two digs.

Bella Guerrette set up her teammates with 21 assists and also registered five aces and four digs. Makayla Foltz chipped in five kills and six digs.

For Port Byron, Jordan Cook finished with four kills, seven assists and two digs. Allyson Michalski had seven kills and four digs. Ashley Rooker was credited with three kills, two assists and three digs.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 64, Southern Cayuga 31: Kailey Kalet had 19 points and seven assists for the Wolves, while Danielle Waldron chipped in with 14 points and Madison Kalet had nine.

Charli Bennett recorded 15 points for the Chiefs.

Moravia 50, Groton 30: Olivia Genson led the Blue Devils' scoring attack with 13 points.

Kate Baylor posted eight points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Allison Kehoe also had eight points.

Jordan Smith (seven rebounds, four steals, three assists) and Gabby Heim (seven steals) both scored seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 40, Mater Dei 33: The Panthers held their opponent to four points in the opening quarter and only 11 at halftime. Zach Relfe led the team in scoring with 14 points and Kody Kurtz figured in with 10.

Moravia 69, Groton 43: Drew Nye was the Blue Devils' top scorer with 17 points. Kyler Proper had 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Other contributors included Abram Wasileski with 13 points and Joe Baylor with nine.

Moravia (11-1) travels to Port Byron on Monday.

FROM THURSDAY

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

SCAC Championships: Auburn placed fourth out of eight teams with 56 points.

Chris Howard took first in the 1000m run (2:43.18) and placed second in the 1600m run (4:42.02).

In the field, Dustin Swartwood won the weight throw (55-9.75) and was second in the shot put (41-8.25)

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

SCAC Championships: Auburn High came in fifth out of eight schools, totaling 66 points.

Kyleen Brady won the 3000m run (10:23.11), topping teammate Bethany Lorenzo who came in second (11:05.56).

Brady also topped all competition in the 1500m run (5:07.09).

Ali Pineau was runner-up in the 1000m run (3:18.64) and 1500m run (5:17.31).

Brady, Lorenzo, Colleen Reilly and Pineau came in second in the 4x800m run (11:11.93).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0