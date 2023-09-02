In the consolation game of the Cayuga County Field Hockey Tournament, Weedsport shut out Cato-Meridian 3-0.

The Warriors scored once in the first quarter, then twice more in the final 15 minutes in the win.

Keegan McNabb posted the eventual game-deciding goal in the opening quarter, with Kayla Flask earning an assist. Flask then added some insurance with her tally early in the fourth, and Gabby Jeffers tacked on the final goal later that frame.

Jeffers and Mackenzie Strong were named to the all-tournament team for Weedsport, while Ashlee Donahue received the nod for Cato-Meridian.

Weedsport (1-1) is home against Homer on Wednesday. Cato-Meridian (0-2) plays at Cortland on Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

West Genesee 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons fell in straight sets. Grace Mack paced Auburn with four kills.